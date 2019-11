Vikings: Atriz responde comentários sobre foto da 6ª temporada com textão importante no Instagram

View this post on Instagram

December 4th, come quick! ⚔️ I got some messages about my height when I posted this photo in my instagram story! To answer you all, I am 6ft2in – 188cm and no, I’m not taller than Alexander even though this photo angle seems to suggest I am. Thank you all for your concern, but I’m actually doing fine! & to the one person who was sorry I had to go through this ordeal in life to be so tall, I’m sorry you are ignorant and I wish you a speedy recovery from your xenophobia. We are an ever growing (pun intended) minority group for sure, us tall people! Especially tall girls! But I love being tall! I was this height when I was 12! Again, yes, 12 years old! I wear heels, I swim fast (fewer strokes to reach the finish line) I don’t need to stand on my tippy toes at concerts and I can reach for hard to reach items (both my goals and stuff on high shelves) so to all girls and boys who feel bad about being tall (and I get a lot of messages from you beautiful people about how I handle it in the real world, with bullying being real as well as not being able to find pants that fit and look good) love your height! It’s seriously so beautiful and powerful when people stand up straight and are proud of every god/universe/genes given inch and cm! I have had my share of bullying because of my height, one person actually yelled at me in the middle of the street as I walked by “Keep it in the circus” and looking for a pair of heels when I was 14, I was told I needed to visit a store with a drag Queen section, not to mention the countless times people have asked me if I am a man, or blatantly told me, that in fact I am a man, I stand up tall and remember who I am! None of the comments I have gotten have made me feel bad, I love Drag Queens and their shoes. In recent years, shoe companies have realised that we exist, I’m a EU size 41.5 btw. I love my height! Like, A LOT! #beproud #tallgirl #tallpeople #tallgirls @i_weigh #vikings