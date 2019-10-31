My Chemical Romance volta à ativa com novo logo e anúncio de show

2019 está sendo o ano de todos que foram chamados de "emo" na juventude (ou continuam sendo, por que não?). Nesta quinta-feira (31), mais uma importante banda do cenário do rock alternativo dos anos 2000 despertou e anunciou novas atividades.

O My Chemical Romance – quinteto com Bob Bryar, e depois quarteto formado pelos irmãos Gerard e Mikey Way, Ray Toro e Frank Iero – escolheu este dia para apagar todo o conteúdo de suas redes sociais e substituí-lo por um anúncio misterioso de um "retorno".

LEIA MAIS:

Do teatro para o cinema, Lília Cabral volta a viver Maria do Caritó

Pianista Nelson Freire tropeça em calçadão no Rio, sofre fratura no braço e cancela concertos

Nos stories do Instagram, a banda estreou seu novo logo, criado com símbolos que evocam as palavras clareza, coragem, sacrifício e devoção. Na mesma rede, um post traz a figura de uma estátua, a palavra "retorno" em inglês, e a data de um show. Esta é a primeira reunião do grupo desde o início do hiato, em 2013.

Novo logo da banda / Reprodução/Instagram

O concerto está marcado para 20 de dezembro, na semana anterior ao Natal. Ele será no Shrine Expo Hall, em Los Angeles, capital estadunidense da Califórnia. Na página do evento, os ingressos ainda não estão à venda, porém seu preço é anunciado a US$ 149,50.

Durante seu período em atividade, o My Chemical Romance lançou quatro álbuns de estúdio, treze videoclipes e visitou o Brasil uma única vez. Hoje, o vocalista do grupo, Gerard Way, é também conhecido pela HQ "The Umbrella Academy", agora transformada em série pela Netflix.

Relembre um dos maiores sucessos do grupo, "Helena":