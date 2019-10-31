Reprodução/Netflix
Henry Cavill coloca Geralt em ação no novo trailer de 'The Witcher'
Por Metro Jornal
Reprodução/Netflix
Uma das maiores apostas da Netflix em 2019 só chega no fim do ano. "The Witcher", série baseada nos livros de Andrzej Sapkowski, ganhou mais um trailer nesta quinta-feira (31).
Leia mais:
Com retorno de Linda Hamilton, novo ‘Exterminador do Futuro’ traz força feminina
Veja as principais estreias nos cinemas desta quinta
Desta vez, o grande foco da prévia é a personalidade do protagonista Geralt de Rivia. Além disso, é possível vê-lo em ação, o que mostra que a violência característica da franquia foi transposta para a nova produção.
Junto com o intérprete do Superman, a série conta com Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra e Jodhi May no elenco. A estreia acontece no dia 20 de dezembro.
Veja o trailer:
Conteúdo Patrocinado