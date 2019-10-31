Henry Cavill coloca Geralt em ação no novo trailer de 'The Witcher'

Uma das maiores apostas da Netflix em 2019 só chega no fim do ano. "The Witcher", série baseada nos livros de Andrzej Sapkowski, ganhou mais um trailer nesta quinta-feira (31).

Desta vez, o grande foco da prévia é a personalidade do protagonista Geralt de Rivia. Além disso, é possível vê-lo em ação, o que mostra que a violência característica da franquia foi transposta para a nova produção.

Junto com o intérprete do Superman, a série conta com Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra e Jodhi May no elenco. A estreia acontece no dia 20 de dezembro.

Veja o trailer: