Após sete anos, Neil Young volta a lançar disco com a Crazy Horse
Disco novo de Neil Young com seus parceiros da banda Crazy Horse não é exatamente raro, mas mesmo assim sempre bem recebida pelos fãs. E esse encontro volta a acontecer em “Colorado”.
Foram sete anos desde essa última parceria, em “Psychedelic Pill”, e o quarteto segue afinado demais em sua essência, com Young, no auge de seus 73 anos, Billy Taolbot (baixo), Ralph Molina (bateria) e Nils Lofgren (guitarrista de longa data de Bruce Springsteen, que substitui o lendário, mas aposentado, Frank “Poncho” Sampedro).
As dez faixas foram gravadas ao vivo em estúdio e o resultado são 50 minutos do que sabem fazer melhor: rock firme, energético, com lindas guitarras do mestre, que apresenta letras com sua análise sobre esse mundo de mudanças climáticas, ódio e divisões.
Para ter uma ideia do clima das gravações, Neil Young vai lançar um documentário sobre a produção, “Mountaintop”, gravado em um estúdio nas montanhas rochosas do Colorado.
