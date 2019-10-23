Reprodução
Eagle-Eye Cherry inicia turnê pelo Brasil nesta quarta, em São Paulo
Por Metro Jornal
Reprodução
O Brasil já é uma das rotas preferidas do músico sueco-americano Eagle-Eye Cherry. Ele apresenta nesta quarta-feira (23), em São Paulo, o show da turnê do álbum “Streets Of You”, lançado no ano passado, e que ainda passa na quinta (24) pelo Rio e sexta (25) por Curitiba.
Filho do jazzista Don Cherry, o músico já tem seis discos e estúdio e sucessos, como “Save Tonight” e “Long Way Around”. Aliás, uma de suas música mais recentes, “Down and Out”, teve seu clipe gravado recentemente em São Paulo, com o músico tocando seu violão pelas ruas do centro.
