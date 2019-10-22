Alexis Bledel, de 'Gilmore Girls', é eleita pela McAfee a celebridade mais perigosa de 2019

Por Metro Jornal

Alexis Bledel, a Rory Gilmore de "Gilmore Girls", é pessoa tranquila na série, mas pode trazer perigo na vida real. E não por culpa dela! Segundo um levantamento da McAfee, dentre as pesquisas online por celebridades, o nome da atriz é o que mais traz risco de acesso a websites maliciosos e vírus.

A artista é seguida por dois outros grandes nomes: o apresentador James Corden, responsável pelo "The Late Late Show With James Corden", e Sophie Turner, a Sansa Stark de "Game of Thrones".

Em 2018, a lista foi composta por várias celebridades de reality shows, o que não ocorreu esse ano. Kourtney Kardashian, por exemplo, que no ano passado estava no top 10, ficou em 222º lugar em 2019.

Veja a lista completa:

  1. Alexis Bledel
  2. James Corden
  3. Sophie Turner
  4. Anna Kendrick
  5. Lupita Nyong’o
  6. Jimmy Fallon
  7. Jackie Chan
  8. Lil Wayne
  9. Nicki Minaj
  10. Tessa Thompson
