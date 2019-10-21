Trailer da nova temporada de 'The Crown' traz crise econômica e intrigas familiares
A Netflix aqueceu o coração dos fãs da Família Real nesta segunda-feira (21). Após um pequenos teaser, a empresa revelou um trailer completo da terceira temporada de "The Crown".
Leia mais:
Natalie Portman sai em defesa dos filmes da Marvel após críticas
Vin Diesel volta à vida como soldado modificado em trailer de ‘Bloodshot’
A trama focará em Elizabeth II, que é vivida por Olivia Colman, de "A Favorita". Neste novo ano, a história abordará as intrigas familiares da Coroa em paralelo às dificuldades econômicas enfrentadas pela Inglaterra.
O elenco conta com outros nomes fortes, como Helena Bonham Carter, da saga "Harry Potter", e Charles Dance, de "Game of Thrones".
A estreia da terceira temporada de "The Crown" acontece no dia 17 de novembro.
Veja o trailer:
