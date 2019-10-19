Amy Adams e Laura Dern produzem adaptação de romance para a HBO
A HBO está desenvolvendo uma adaptação em série do romance de Claire Lombardo, "The Most Fun We Ever Had", com Amy Adams e Laura Dern a bordo como produtoras executivas.
Descrita como uma saga multigeracional que abrange meio século, a história acompanha quatro irmãs, cada uma lutando para existir à sombra do casamento de seus pais, cujas vidas são complicadas pelo retorno inesperado do filho que uma delas deu para adoção há quinze anos.
Adams e Anya Epstein, escalada como showrunner para o projeto, também estão atualmente trabalhando em uma adaptação em série do romance de Barbara Kingsolver, The Poisonwood Bible. Além disso foi anunciado no ano passado que Dern deve estrelar e produzir a série limitada The Dolls, ao lado de Issa Rae.
The Most Fun We Ever Had, o romance de estreia de Claire Lombardo, foi publicado pela primeira vez em junho e se tornou um best-seller do New York Times. Sua ficção curta apareceu na revista Barrelhouse, Little Fiction e Longform, entre outros.
