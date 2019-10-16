MasterChef – A Revanche:: Jacquin para Fabio e Mirian: Foram inteligentes!

Por Band.com.br

Contente com os dois pratos do duelo, o chef francês disse para os participantes que eles foram inteligentes em suas ideias.

Veja vídeo:

