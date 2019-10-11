The Rock e Emily Blunt embarcam em aventura no trailer 'Jungle Cruise'
No tom aventuresco de "Jumanji", Dwayne Johnson, o The Rock, se juntou à Disney para um novo filme família. "Jungle Cruise" ganhou o seu primeiro trailer nesta sexta-feira (11).
Leia mais:
Metro Indica: Atrações culturais a partir deste fim de semana em São Paulo
Ex-One Direction, Harry Styles lança clipe da música inédita ‘Lights Up’
Assim como "Piratas do Caribe", a produção cinematográfica foi baseada em uma atração do complexo de parques do Mickey Mouse. A julgar pelo prévia, o ritmo do longa-metragem, de fato, parece transportar o espectador para um passeio de barco alucinante.
Além de The Rock, o projeto conta com Emily Blunt, de "Um Lugar Silencioso" e "O Retorno de Mary Poppins". Outro grande nome do elenco é Paul Giamatti, que já trabalhou com Johnson em "Terremoto: A Falha de San Andreas".
A direção do filme é ocupada por Jaume Collet-Serra. O cineasta é conhecido pela parceria com o ator Liam Neeson, o que resultou em "Desconhecido", "Sem Escalas", "Noite Sem Fim" e "O Passageiro".
"Jungle Cruise" chega aos cinemas em julho de 2020.
Veja o trailer:
- com quem the rock é casado
- como atualizar the rock freesky
- como configurar freesky the rock
- como configurar freesky the rock zion
- como desenhar o the rock
- como esta the rock hoje
- como ser como the rock
- como the rock
- como the rock ficou tao forte
- como visitar top of the rock
- disney
- dlc para the beatles rock band wii
- dwayne johnson e the rock
- Emily Blunt
- empire state building on top of the rock de nuit
- filmes com the rock
- guitarra para the beatles rock band
- imdb.com the rock
- instagram.com the rock
- jaume collet-serra
- jungle cruise
- Liam Neeson
- o que aconteceu com the rock
- o que aconteceu com the rock wwe
- o que é on the rocks
- o que e rock the boat
- o que fazer em the rocks sydney
- o que significa on the rocks
- o que significa on the rocks em portugues
- o que significa rock the beat
- o que significa rock the boat
- o que significa the rock
- o'que é rock
- onde the rock mora
- onde the rock nasceu
- one rock the beginning lyrics
- one the rock
- one the rock burger
- one the rock wherever you are
- para rock the outdoor
- paul giamatti
- qual a fortuna de the rock
- qual o salario do the rock
- qual o significado de the rock
- quando è nato the rock
- quando the rock era the pagode
- quando visitare top of the rock
- quem é the rock
- quem the rock
- rock the 00s
- the 00s rock bands
- the 80's rock show
- the beatles é rock ou pop
- the best rock 80
- the cure revolution rock 012
- the é rock
- the one rock netflix
- the one rock song
- the one rock will smith
- The Rock
- the rock 00
- the rock 007
- the rock 007 theory
- the rock 01
- the rock 037
- the rock 0800
- the rock 1000
- the rock 1500
- the rock 1500 countdown 2019
- the rock 1990
- the rock 1996
- the rock 1996 cast
- the rock 1996 full movie
- the rock 1996 rotten tomatoes
- the rock 1998
- the rock 1999
- the rock 2
- the rock 2000
- the rock 2001
- the rock 2018
- the rock 2018 wwe
- the rock 2019
- the rock 2019 filmes
- the rock 2019 mtb
- the rock 2019 wwe
- the rock 23 anos
- the rock 3
- the rock 3 day split
- the rock 3 different movies meme
- the rock 30
- the rock 310
- the rock 310 menu
- the rock 310 sheffield al
- the rock 3d wallpaper
- the rock 3d wallpaper download
- the rock 3rd person
- the rock 4
- the rock 4 week workout
- the rock 40k
- the rock 49ers
- the rock 49ers fan
- the rock 4am
- the rock 4am workout
- the rock 4k
- the rock 4k images
- the rock 4k wallpaper
- the rock 5
- the rock 5 day split
- the rock 5 day workout
- the rock 5 holokile ntate
- the rock 5 hours sleep
- the rock 5 star matches
- the rock 5-piece cookware set
- the rock 50 cent
- the rock 500
- the rock 500 dollar shirts
- the rock 6 1
- the rock 6 day workout
- the rock 6 pack
- the rock 6 second match
- the rock 6'2
- the rock 60 bag
- the rock 6000 calorie diet
- the rock 65
- the rock 666
- the rock 6ix9ine
- the rock 8
- the rock 8 piece cookware set
- the rock 80
- the rock 80s
- the rock 80s photo
- the rock 80s picture
- the rock 88.3
- the rock 88.9
- the rock 90
- the rock 90s
- the rock 90s photo
- the rock 90s picture
- the rock 93
- the rock 93.7
- the rock 94.9
- the rock 96
- the rock 98.5
- the rock 98.9
- the rock age
- the rock altura
- the rock and dwayne johnson
- the rock and vin diesel
- the rock antes
- the rock antes da fama
- the rock antes e depois
- the rock arranha ceu
- the rock ator
- the rock ator parecido
- the rock ballers
- the rock bar
- the rock bar & pub
- the rock bar e pub cupece
- the rock batataria
- the rock bike
- the rock biografia
- the rock braço
- the rock brasileiro
- the rock burger
- the rock cabelo
- the rock cantando
- the rock casamento
- the rock casou
- the rock city boy
- the rock clock
- the rock clock bar
- the rock com o irmão dele dwayne johnson
- the rock corpo
- the rock cupece
- the rock dançando
- the rock dc
- the rock de oculos
- the rock de pochete
- the rock de terno
- the rock depressão
- the rock desenho
- the rock dieta
- the rock duble
- The Rock Dwayne Johnson
- the rock e
- the rock é casado
- the rock e duble
- the rock e dwayne johnson são a mesma pessoa
- the rock e familia
- the rock e filha
- the rock e irmao
- the rock é irmão de dwayne johnson
- the rock e john cena
- the rock é samoano
- the rock e seu primo
- the rock e shaw
- the rock e sua esposa
- the rock e vin diesel
- the rock em velozes e furiosos
- the rock esposa
- the rock etnia
- the rock fada do dente
- the rock família
- the rock fanny pack
- the rock fest
- the rock filhos
- the rock filmes
- the rock filmes 2018
- the rock fortuna
- the rock fotos
- the rock frases
- the rock games
- the rock gemeo
- the rock gif
- the rock gifs
- the rock gola alta
- the rock gola role
- the rock gorila branco
- the rock grandfather
- the rock guaruja
- the rock gym
- the rock haka
- the rock hamburgueria
- the rock headphones
- the rock height
- the rock height and weight
- the rock hercules
- the rock historia
- the rock hobbs
- the rock hoje
- the rock idade
- the rock imagem
- the rock imagens
- the rock imdb
- the rock in rio
- the rock insta
- the rock instagram
- the rock invocado
- the rock irmao
- the rock is cooking
- the rock jason momoa
- the rock jason statham
- the rock jason statham filme
- the rock jbl
- the rock jiu jitsu
- the rock john cena
- the rock johnson
- the rock jonhson
- the rock jovem
- the rock jumanji
- the rock karlsruhe
- the rock keanu reeves
- the rock kennewick
- the rock kevin hart
- the rock kevin hart baby
- the rock kevin hart movie
- the rock kg
- the rock kid
- the rock kratos
- the rock kyalami
- the rock lanches
- the rock lip sync
- the rock logo
- the rock loja
- the rock luke cage
- the rock luta livre
- the rock lutador
- the rock lutando
- the rock lutando pela familia
- the rock lutando wwe
- the rock mais novo
- the rock marca
- the rock marvel
- the rock medidas
- the rock meme
- the rock moana
- the rock morreu
- the rock movie
- the rock movie 007
- the rock mtb
- the rock musica
- the rock na marvel
- the rock namor
- the rock net worth
- the rock netflix
- the rock nfl
- the rock no brasil
- the rock no wwe
- the rock nome
- the rock novo
- the rock novo filme
- the rock o acordo
- the rock o filme
- the rock of ages
- the rock of cashel
- the rock onde mora
- the rock onde nasceu
- the rock or vin diesel
- the rock origem
- the rock oscar
- the rock ou dwayne johnson
- the rock pai
- the rock para niños
- the rock parecido com
- the rock patrimonio
- the rock peso
- the rock peso e altura
- the rock png
- the rock pochete
- the rock primo
- the rock programa
- the rock pub
- the rock quando era jovem
- the rock quando era the pagode
- the rock quanto ganha
- the rock quanto pesa
- the rock quantos anos
- the rock quantos filmes
- the rock quem é
- the rock quotes
- the rock radio
- the rock rampage
- the rock real height
- the rock reality show
- the rock restaurant
- the rock restaurante
- the rock retired
- the rock ribs
- the rock roupas
- the rock routine
- the rock salário
- the rock salva vidas
- the rock santana de parnaiba
- the rock scorpion king
- the rock se casou
- the rock serie
- the rock shazam
- the rock show
- the rock sorocaba
- the rock sosia
- the rock tamanho
- the rock tambas
- the rock tattoo
- the rock tatuagens
- the rock tem irmao
- the rock tem irmao gemeo
- the rock tem quantos anos
- the rock the rock
- the rock tradução
- the rock treinando
- the rock ufc
- the rock ukulele
- the rock ultimas noticias
- the rock ultimo filme
- the rock um espiao e meio
- the rock under armor
- the rock under armour
- the rock under armour shoes
- the rock usa duble
- the rock velozes
- the rock velozes e furiosos
- the rock velozes e furiosos 5
- the rock velozes e furiosos 8
- the rock velozes e furiosos 9
- the rock versus braun strowman
- the rock versus brock lesnar wwe
- the rock versus goldberg
- the rock versus hulk hogan
- the rock versus john cena
- the rock versus kane
- the rock versus randy orton
- the rock versus roman reigns
- the rock versus stone cold steve austin
- the rock versus the undertaker
- the rock vin diesel
- the rock voss
- the rock vs
- the rock vs brock lesnar
- the rock vs cm punk
- the rock vs dwayne johnson
- the rock vs hulk hogan
- the rock vs jason momoa
- the rock vs jason statham
- the rock vs john cena
- the rock vs john cena wm 28
- the rock vs stone cold
- the rock vs triple h
- the rock wallpaper
- the rock wife
- the rock wiki
- the rock wikipedia
- the rock will smith
- the rock workout
- the rock wrestling
- the rock wwe
- the rock wwe 2011
- the rock wwe 2019
- the rock x vin diesel
- the rock xadrez
- the rock xbox
- the rock xerife
- the rock y guitarras
- the rock yacht
- the rock yard
- the rock yard at fantasy springs
- the rock you
- the rock you song
- the rock young
- the rock youtube
- the rock youtube music
- the rock zac efron
- the rock zac efron baywatch
- the rock zachary levi
- the rock zanzibar
- the rock zanzibar instagram
- the rock zanzibar menu
- the rock zanzibar prices
- the rock zanzibar tanzania
- the rock zion
- the rock.com movies
- the rocks
- the rocky horror picture show
- the.com rock
- tipo de rock the strokes
- top of the rock ou empire
- top of the rock ou empire state
- top of the rock ou empire state building
- top of the rock ou guggenheim museum
- top of the rock ou one world
- top of the rock ou one world observatory
- top of the rock ou one world trade center
- twitter.com the rock
- under armour.com the rock
- wwe.com the rock
- zac efron the rock