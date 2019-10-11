The Rock e Emily Blunt embarcam em aventura no trailer 'Jungle Cruise'

No tom aventuresco de "Jumanji", Dwayne Johnson, o The Rock, se juntou à Disney para um novo filme família. "Jungle Cruise" ganhou o seu primeiro trailer nesta sexta-feira (11).

Assim como "Piratas do Caribe", a produção cinematográfica foi baseada em uma atração do complexo de parques do Mickey Mouse. A julgar pelo prévia, o ritmo do longa-metragem, de fato, parece transportar o espectador para um passeio de barco alucinante.

Além de The Rock, o projeto conta com Emily Blunt, de "Um Lugar Silencioso" e "O Retorno de Mary Poppins". Outro grande nome do elenco é Paul Giamatti, que já trabalhou com Johnson em "Terremoto: A Falha de San Andreas".

A direção do filme é ocupada por Jaume Collet-Serra. O cineasta é conhecido pela parceria com o ator Liam Neeson, o que resultou em "Desconhecido", "Sem Escalas", "Noite Sem Fim" e "O Passageiro".

"Jungle Cruise" chega aos cinemas em julho de 2020.

Veja o trailer: