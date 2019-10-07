Jeffrey Dean Morgan tem Jensen Ackles e Norman Reedus como celebrantes de seu casamento

Ator se casou oficialmente com Hilarie Burton após dez anos juntos e contou com os amigos, seus colegas em Supernatural e The Walking Dead

Por Metro Jornal

Jeffrey Dean Morgan e Hilarie Burton pegaram os fãs de surpresa nesta segunda-feira (7), quando anunciaram seu casamento, realizado no dia anterior. Isso porque muitos achavam que os dois já eram casados há muito tempo. Mas o mais legal da cerimônia foi que Morgan, o vilão Negan de "The Walking Dead", escolheu dois colegas para oficializar a cerimônia.

Segundo o próprio noivo, Jensen Ackles, o Dean de "Supernatural" e Norman Reedus, o Daryl de "The Walking Dead" foram os celebrantes da cerimônia íntima, que contou ainda com Sophia Bush, amiga de Hilarie desde os tempos de "One Tree Hill".

A noiva falou sobre o relacionamento em seu próprio post no Instagram. "Nós vivemos como marido e mulher há uma década. Nós construímos uma família, uma fazenda e fundamos nossa comunidade. Por anos, reportagens falavam que nos casamos em 2014 ou 2015 e que eu fui casada e me separei antes. Tudo mentira. Do momento em que conheci Jeffrey, ele é meu marido", disse ela.

This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19

"Foi uma cerimônia íntima com nossos filhos do nosso lado. E a festa do século logo depois. Obrigado a toda nossa família e amigos. Foi, sem dúvida, o melhor dia de nossas vidas. Não sabia que seria tão perfeito", disse Morgan.

 

