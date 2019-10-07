The Crown: Helena Bonham Carter consultou médium para interpretar papel, saiba o porquê
A atriz britânica vive a Princesa Margaret, irmã da Rainha Elizabeth, na trama da Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter é conhecida por seus métodos de preparação um tanto quanto peculiares e resolveu dar um jeito para 'falar' com a Princesa Margaret, personagem que interpreta na terceira temporada de "The Crown". E esse jeito não passa por diplomacia ou protocolos reais. A maneira com que Helena conseguiu contato com a princesa foi mesmo por meio de uma médium, já que irmã caçula da rainha morreu em 2002, aos 71 anos.
"Aparentemente, ela disse que estava feliz que sou eu [interpretando o personagem]. Minha principal preocupação quando estou interpretando alguém que é real é conseguir sua aprovação, porque você tem uma responsabilidade. Então eu perguntei: 'Concorda que eu interprete você?'. E ela disse: 'Você é melhor do que a outra atriz' que eles [a produção da série] estavam pensando para o papel. Não vão contar quem era", disse Helena.
Margaret, no entanto, fez um pedido para a atriz, que costuma ter um visual cheio de personalidade (com looks punks, maquiagem borrada e cabelo desgrenhado) mesmo em ocasiões formais. "'Mas você vai ter de se pentear e ficar mais arrumada e limpa"", contou Helena, que acreditou na conversa graças a esse último trecho da conversa.
"Isso me fez pensar que ela está aqui, por que isso é uma frase clássica de Margaret. Ela era muito boa em elogiar e colocar você para baixo ao mesmo tempo".
Mas gente…
Passagem de tempo
As duas primeiras temporadas de "The Crown" acompanharam a juventude da Rainha Elizabeth II, que assumiu o trono inglês após a morte de seu pai, George VI. Claire Foy interpretou a rainha nesta fase, enquanto Margaret ficou nas mãos de Vanessa Kirby. Olivia Colman, que ganhou o Oscar de melhor atriz neste ano por "A Favorita", é a nova dona da coroa.
O marido da rainha, o Príncipe Philip, saiu das mãos de Matt Smith e agora pertence a Tobias Menzies.
A terceira temporada estreia na Netflix em 17 de novembro.
- avclub.com the crown
- biografia de helena bonham carter
- casting para the crown
- como descargar the crown
- como entender the crown
- como foi filmado the crown
- como grabaron the crown
- como hicieron the crown
- como se pronuncia the crown
- como ver serie the crown
- como ver the crown
- como ver the crown gratis
- crow yoga
- crows zero
- epguides.com the crown
- esposo de helena bonham carter
- film z helena bonham carter
- filmes com helena bonham carter
- filmes com helena bonham carter e johnny depp
- filmes de helena bonham carter
- filmografia de helena bonham carter
- filmy z helena bonham carter
- ford crown
- fotos de helena bonham carter
- frases de helena bonham carter
- harry potter 5 helena bonham carter
- Helena Bonham Carter
- helena bonham carter 007
- helena bonham carter 12th night
- helena bonham carter 1980
- helena bonham carter 1980s
- helena bonham carter 1983
- helena bonham carter 1985
- helena bonham carter 1986
- helena bonham carter 1990
- helena bonham carter 1994
- helena bonham carter 1995
- helena bonham carter 1999
- helena bonham carter 2000
- helena bonham carter 2001
- helena bonham carter 2005
- helena bonham carter 2006
- helena bonham carter 2007
- helena bonham carter 2008
- helena bonham carter 2009
- helena bonham carter 2017
- helena bonham carter 2018
- helena bonham carter 2019
- helena bonham carter 55 steps
- helena bonham carter 80s
- helena bonham carter 90s
- helena bonham carter 90s movies
- helena bonham carter a fantástica fábrica de chocolate
- helena bonham carter age
- helena bonham carter alice
- helena bonham carter alice no país das maravilhas
- helena bonham carter altura
- helena bonham carter and anne hathaway
- helena bonham carter and emma watson
- helena bonham carter and johnny depp
- helena bonham carter and johnny depp movies
- helena bonham carter and ralph fiennes
- helena bonham carter and sandra bullock
- helena bonham carter and tim burton
- helena bonham carter as elizabeth taylor
- helena bonham carter astrotheme
- helena bonham carter atriz
- helena bonham carter bellatrix
- helena bonham carter bellatrix lestrange
- helena bonham carter best movies
- helena bonham carter big fish
- helena bonham carter billy raymond burton
- helena bonham carter biografia
- helena bonham carter biography
- helena bonham carter birth chart
- helena bonham carter boyfriend
- helena bonham carter brother
- helena bonham carter casamento
- helena bonham carter characters
- helena bonham carter charlie and the chocolate factory
- helena bonham carter cinderela
- helena bonham carter cinderella
- helena bonham carter cinderella 2015
- helena bonham carter clube da luta
- helena bonham carter conjuge
- helena bonham carter crown
- helena bonham carter curiosidades
- helena bonham carter daily mail
- helena bonham carter dark crystal
- helena bonham carter dark shadows
- helena bonham carter death
- helena bonham carter disney
- helena bonham carter doctor who
- helena bonham carter dress
- helena bonham carter dresses for sale
- helena bonham carter drugs
- helena bonham carter dublanet
- helena bonham carter dumbo
- helena bonham carter e johnny depp
- helena bonham carter e johnny depp filmes juntos
- helena bonham carter e marido
- helena bonham carter e namorado
- helena bonham carter e tim burton
- helena bonham carter e tim burton separados
- helena bonham carter edward scissorhands
- helena bonham carter elizabeth taylor
- helena bonham carter emma thompson
- helena bonham carter emma watson
- helena bonham carter entrevista
- helena bonham carter estilo
- helena bonham carter fanfic
- helena bonham carter fansite
- helena bonham carter fantastica fabrica de chocolate
- helena bonham carter filhos
- helena bonham carter filmes
- helena bonham carter filmes e programas de tv
- helena bonham carter filmografia
- helena bonham carter filmow
- helena bonham carter frankenstein
- helena bonham carter frases
- helena bonham carter french ocean's 8
- helena bonham carter game of thrones
- helena bonham carter getting it right
- helena bonham carter gif
- helena bonham carter gif hunt
- helena bonham carter good burger
- helena bonham carter graham norton
- helena bonham carter graham norton ocean's 8
- helena bonham carter grandfather
- helena bonham carter grandmother
- helena bonham carter great expectations
- helena bonham carter grey hair
- helena bonham carter hamlet
- helena bonham carter harry potter
- helena bonham carter harry potter 6
- helena bonham carter harry potter costume
- helena bonham carter harry potter interview
- helena bonham carter height
- helena bonham carter hijos
- helena bonham carter horoscope
- helena bonham carter house
- helena bonham carter hunger games
- helena bonham carter husband
- helena bonham carter idade
- helena bonham carter ig
- helena bonham carter images
- helena bonham carter imdb
- helena bonham carter in alice in wonderland
- helena bonham carter in harry potter
- helena bonham carter insta
- Helena Bonham Carter instagram
- helena bonham carter instagram official
- helena bonham carter interview
- helena bonham carter james bond
- helena bonham carter jane grey
- helena bonham carter johnny depp
- helena bonham carter johnny depp film
- helena bonham carter johnny depp films
- helena bonham carter johnny depp married
- helena bonham carter johnny depp movies
- helena bonham carter johnny depp relationship
- helena bonham carter johnny depp tim burton
- helena bonham carter jovem
- helena bonham carter kalle och chokladfabriken
- helena bonham carter kate winslet
- helena bonham carter kathy burke
- helena bonham carter keira knightley
- helena bonham carter kenneth branagh
- helena bonham carter kenneth branagh film
- helena bonham carter kenneth branagh married
- helena bonham carter kid
- helena bonham carter king's speech
- helena bonham carter lady jane
- helena bonham carter lady jane grey
- helena bonham carter languages
- helena bonham carter latest movie
- helena bonham carter led zeppelin
- helena bonham carter lestrange
- helena bonham carter liz taylor
- helena bonham carter london
- helena bonham carter lone ranger
- helena bonham carter los 7 magnificos
- helena bonham carter love life
- helena bonham carter love nina
- helena bonham carter madagascar 3
- helena bonham carter magnificent 7
- helena bonham carter marido
- helena bonham carter marla singer
- helena bonham carter married
- helena bonham carter merlin
- helena bonham carter met gala
- helena bonham carter miami vice
- helena bonham carter millie bobby brown
- helena bonham carter morreu
- helena bonham carter movies
- helena bonham carter movies and tv shows
- helena bonham carter namorado
- helena bonham carter natal chart
- helena bonham carter nell burton
- helena bonham carter net worth
- helena bonham carter netflix
- helena bonham carter new film
- helena bonham carter new movie
- helena bonham carter new york
- helena bonham carter news
- helena bonham carter nightmare before christmas
- helena bonham carter ocean's 8
- helena bonham carter ocean's 8 2018
- helena bonham carter ocean's 8 accent
- helena bonham carter ocean's 8 dress
- helena bonham carter ocean's 8 interview
- helena bonham carter ocean's eight
- helena bonham carter official instagram
- helena bonham carter on bellatrix lestrange
- helena bonham carter on instagram
- helena bonham carter ophelia
- helena bonham carter oscar
- helena bonham carter oscar nominations
- helena bonham carter oscars
- helena bonham carter outfits
- helena bonham carter papeis
- helena bonham carter parle français ocean 8
- helena bonham carter peliculas
- helena bonham carter personagens
- helena bonham carter pirates of the caribbean
- helena bonham carter planet of the apes
- helena bonham carter planeta dos macacos
- helena bonham carter pregnant
- helena bonham carter premios
- helena bonham carter princesa margaret
- helena bonham carter princess margaret
- helena bonham carter queen
- helena bonham carter queen anne
- helena bonham carter queen elizabeth
- helena bonham carter queen mother
- helena bonham carter queen of hearts
- helena bonham carter quiz
- helena bonham carter quote life is art
- helena bonham carter quotes
- helena bonham carter quotes art
- helena bonham carter quotes fight club
- helena bonham carter rainha vermelha
- helena bonham carter ralph fiennes
- helena bonham carter red carpet
- helena bonham carter red queen
- helena bonham carter relationship
- helena bonham carter religion
- helena bonham carter rihanna
- helena bonham carter roles
- helena bonham carter romance
- helena bonham carter room with a view
- helena bonham carter sally's song
- helena bonham carter sandra bullock
- helena bonham carter se separa de tim burton
- helena bonham carter series
- helena bonham carter sherlock holmes
- helena bonham carter sombras da noite
- helena bonham carter stranger things
- helena bonham carter sweeney todd
- helena bonham carter sweeney todd o barbeiro demoníaco da rua fleet
- helena bonham carter teeth
- helena bonham carter terminator 4
- helena bonham carter the crown
- helena bonham carter the crown season 3
- helena bonham carter the dark crystal
- helena bonham carter tim burton
- helena bonham carter tim burton films
- helena bonham carter tim burton movies
- helena bonham carter tumblr
- helena bonham carter tv shows
- helena bonham carter twitter
- helena bonham carter ucl
- helena bonham carter uk
- helena bonham carter una habitacion con vistas
- helena bonham carter uncle
- helena bonham carter und johnny depp
- helena bonham carter und tim burton
- helena bonham carter university
- helena bonham carter upcoming movies
- helena bonham carter updo
- helena bonham carter vampire
- helena bonham carter van helsing
- helena bonham carter vanessa kirby
- helena bonham carter vanity fair
- helena bonham carter veneers
- helena bonham carter violet asquith
- helena bonham carter vivienne westwood
- helena bonham carter vk
- helena bonham carter vogue
- helena bonham carter voice
- helena bonham carter wallpaper
- helena bonham carter wdw
- helena bonham carter website
- helena bonham carter wedding dress
- helena bonham carter wiki
- helena bonham carter wikipedia
- helena bonham carter winona ryder
- helena bonham carter with johnny depp movies
- helena bonham carter woody allen
- helena bonham carter woody allen movie
- helena bonham carter y eva green
- helena bonham carter y johnny depp peliculas
- helena bonham carter y johnny depp son pareja
- helena bonham carter y su esposo
- helena bonham carter y sus hijos
- helena bonham carter young
- helena bonham carter young photos
- helena bonham carter young pictures
- helena bonham carter youtube
- helena bonham carter zachary quinto
- helena bonham carter zähne
- helena bonham carter zimbio
- helena bonham carter zitate
- helena bonham carter zodiac
- helena bonham carter zoe kravitz
- helena bonham carter zycie prywatne
- history.com the crown
- imagenes de helena bonham carter
- imdb.com helena bonham carter
- imdb.com the crown
- index krown
- instagram de helena bonham carter
- johnny depp and helena bonham carter filme
- johnny depp e helena bonham carter film
- kenneth branagh helena bonham carter cinderela
- lena gieseke and helena bonham carter
- magnificent 7 helena bonham carter español
- marido de helena bonham carter
- motivos para assistir the crown
- netflix.com the crown
- nuevos actores para the crown
- o que a rainha achou de the crown
- o que a rainha disse sobre the crown
- o que é ficcao em the crown
- o que é o the crown estate
- o que é real em the crown
- o que é the crown
- o que é verdade na serie the crown
- o que é verdade the crown
- o que fala a serie the crown
- o que significa the crown
- onde assistir the crown
- onde foi filmado the crown
- onde foi gravado the crown
- onde the crown é filmado
- onde the crown é gravado
- para cuando tercera temporada the crown
- por que ver the crown
- porque assistir the crown
- porque ver the crown
- quando começa nova temporada the crown
- quando comeca the crown
- quando estreia The Crown
- quando estreia the crown 3 temporada
- quando lança the crown
- quando sai the crown
- quando terceira temporada the crown
- quando the crown 3
- quando volta a serie the crown
- quando volta the crown
- quem é dickie the crown
- quem é quem the crown
- quem escreveu the crown
- rateyourmusic.com the crown
- razones para ver the crown
- rottentomatoes.com the crown
- serie netflix tipo the crown
- serie parecida com the crown
- série the crown réalité ou fiction
- serie tv tipo the crown
- series como the crown
- series tipo the crown
- telefilm tipo the crown
- the 93 crown victoria
- the 99 crown victoria
- the crow 1994
- the crown
- the crown 01
- the crown 01 04
- the crown 0101
- the crown 01672
- the crown 01e01 cda
- the crown 01x01
- the crown 02x05
- the crown 1
- the crown 1 temporada
- the crown 1 temporada dublado
- the crown 1 temporada online
- the crown 1 temporada resumo
- the crown 1080p
- the crown 1x01
- the crown 1x03
- the crown 1x09
- The Crown 2
- the crown 2 temporada
- the crown 2 temporada dublado
- the crown 2 temporada elenco
- the crown 2 temporada netflix
- the crown 2 temporada online
- the crown 2 temporada online dublado
- the crown 2 temporada quantos capitulos
- the crown 2 temporada resumo
- the crown 2019
- The Crown 3
- the crown 3 data
- the crown 3 elenco
- the crown 3 estreia
- the crown 3 helena bonham carter
- the crown 3 netflix
- the crown 3 season
- the crown 3 temp
- the crown 3 temporada
- the crown 3 temporada data
- the crown 4
- the crown 4 mod
- the crown 4 season
- the crown 4 tank
- the crown 4 temporada
- the crown 4 vape
- the crown 4. bölüm
- the crown 4k
- the crown 4k netflix
- the crown 4th season
- the crown 5
- the crown 5. bölüm
- the crown 5. bölüm izle
- the crown 50
- the crown 50 bowery
- the crown 50 bowery dress code
- the crown 50 bowery happy hour
- the crown 50 bowery hotel
- the crown 50 bowery menu
- the crown 51 new oxford street
- the crown 6
- the crown 6 october
- the crown 6 seasons
- the crown 6 temporadas
- the crown 6. bölüm
- the crown 6. bölüm izle
- the crown 60 minutes
- the crown 622 holloway road
- the crown 64 brewer st soho london w1f 9tp
- the crown 64 brewer street
- the crown 7
- the crown 7 dials
- the crown 7. bölüm
- the crown 7. bölüm izle
- the crown 749 lincoln road peterborough pe1 3hd
- the crown 7th st
- the crown 8
- the crown 8 high st emsworth po10 7aw
- the crown 8. bölüm
- the crown 8. bölüm izle
- the crown 80 song
- the crown 83 wergs road
- the crown 84 high st shoreham sevenoaks tn14 7tj
- the crown 8maple
- the crown 8novels
- the crown 9
- the crown 9 izle
- the crown 9. bölüm
- the crown 9. bölüm izle
- the crown acabou
- the crown actress
- the crown adorocinema
- the crown and the flame
- the crown and the flame book 2
- the crown and the flame book 3
- the crown and the ring
- the crown assistir
- the crown atores
- the crown atriz
- the crown baixar
- the crown banda
- the crown bar sorocaba
- the crown baseada em fatos reais
- the crown beatles
- the crown billie
- the crown billie eilish
- the crown biografia autorizada
- the crown book
- the crown brasil
- the crown camren
- the crown cancelada
- the crown canetas
- the crown cast
- the crown cast vs real life
- the crown charles
- the crown chertsey
- the crown churchill
- the crown claire foy
- the crown critica
- the crown critica 2 temporada
- the crown curiosidades
- the crown data
- the crown data 3 temporada
- the crown diana
- the crown download mega
- the crown dublado
- the crown dubladores
- the crown dublagem
- the crown dublanet
- the crown dvd
- the crown e
- the crown e a familia real
- the crown e a realidade
- the crown é autorizada
- the crown é baseada em fatos reais
- the crown é boa
- the crown é bom
- the crown é fiel
- the crown é historia real
- the crown é real
- the crown é verdade
- the crown é veridico
- the crown elenco
- the crown elizabeth
- the crown emmy
- the crown english pub
- the crown ep 7
- the crown ep 8
- the crown ep 9
- the crown episode 7
- the crown episode 7 season 1
- the crown episode 7 season 2
- the crown episode 9
- the crown episode 9 season 1
- the crown episode 9 season 2
- the crown episodes
- the crown epoca
- the crown estate
- the crown estreia
- the crown estreia 2019
- the crown estreia terceira temporada
- the crown fact vs fiction
- the crown familia real
- the crown fanfic
- the crown fatos reais
- the crown figurino
- the crown filme
- the crown filmow
- the crown foi cancelada
- the crown fotos
- the crown fountain
- the crown frases
- the crown gary byrd
- the crown genero
- the crown george vi
- the crown gillian anderson
- the crown goa
- the crown granborough
- the crown greenwich
- the crown groningen
- the crown group
- the crown hastings
- the crown headers tumblr
- the crown helena bonham carter
- the crown historia
- the crown história real
- the crown hotel
- the crown hotel amsterdam
- the crown hotel chertsey
- the crown hotel harrogate
- the crown imdb
- the crown in
- the crown in bray
- the crown inn
- the crown inn pooley bridge
- the crown instagram
- the crown is it true
- the crown itapema
- the crown jackie kennedy
- the crown jackie kennedy actress
- the crown jacqueline kennedy
- the crown jared harris
- the crown jewel crash bandicoot
- the crown jewels
- the crown jewels caper
- the crown jewels ep
- the crown jewels london
- the crown jewels of england
- the crown kemerton
- the crown kennedy
- the crown keynsham
- the crown kiera cass
- the crown kiera cass pdf
- the crown kiera cass read online
- the crown kiera cass read online free
- the crown king george
- the crown kingston ny
- the crown konusu
- the crown lady di
- the crown lady diana
- the crown lançamento
- the crown league
- the crown legendado
- the crown legendado hd
- the crown list of episodes
- the crown livro
- the crown loja
- the crown lord altrincham
- the crown margaret
- the crown margaret atriz
- the crown margaret thatcher
- The Crown Matt Smith
- the crown metacritic
- the crown metallum
- the crown minha serie
- the crown mitos e verdades
- the crown multimarcas
- the crown musica
- The Crown Netflix
- the crown netflix elenco
- the crown new cast
- the crown new season
- the crown next season
- the crown nova atriz
- the crown nova temporada
- the crown novo elenco
- the crown novos atores
- the crown nyc
- the crown of diamonds
- the crown of diamonds sherlock holmes resumo
- the crown of leaves
- the crown of the immaculate
- the crown of the immaculate ffxiv
- the crown of will
- the crown olivia colman
- the crown omelete
- the crown online
- the crown orçamento
- the crown ou downton abbey
- the crown ou reign
- the crown ou victoria
- the crown para
- the crown para aprender ingles
- the crown philip
- the crown prêmios
- the crown princesa diana
- the crown princess
- the crown princess ep 1 legendado pt br
- the crown princess online
- the crown princess resenha
- the crown prints
- the crown pub
- the crown pub london
- the crown quando sai a 3 temporada
- the crown quando volta
- the crown quantas temporadas
- the crown quanto custou
- the crown queen elizabeth
- the crown queen mary
- the crown queen mother
- the crown quem é quem
- the crown quiz
- the crown quotes
- the crown rainha
- the crown rainha assistiu
- the crown rainha elizabeth ii
- the crown realidade
- the crown réalité ou fiction
- the crown reddit
- the crown release date
- the crown resenha
- the crown resumo
- the crown review
- the crown rotten
- the crown s01e02
- the crown s01e04
- the crown s01e05
- the crown sao fatos reais
- the crown season 2
- the crown season 2 fact versus fiction
- the crown season 3
- the crown season 3 date
- the crown season 3 release date
- the crown season 3 trailer
- the crown série
- the crown significado
- the crown sinopse
- the crown sorocaba
- the crown stones mirrah
- the crown temporada 2
- the crown temporada 3
- the crown temporada 3 data
- the crown temporada 3 netflix
- the crown temporadas
- The Crown terceira temporada
- the crown third season
- the crown tradução
- the crown trailer
- the crown twitter
- the crown ufford menu
- the crown uk
- the crown ultima temporada
- the crown ultimo capitulo
- the crown uncle dickie
- the crown uptown
- the crown us
- the crown usa
- the crown uxbridge
- the crown vai ter 3 temporada
- the crown vale a pena
- the crown vanessa kirby
- the crown venetia scott
- the crown verdade
- the crown verdades e mentiras
- the crown vergangenheit
- the crown versus
- the crown versus history
- the crown versus reality
- the crown victoria park
- the crown vrai ou faux
- the crown vs downton abbey
- the crown vs downton abbey reddit
- the crown vs house of cards
- the crown vs peaky blinders
- the crown vs real
- the crown vs real life
- the crown vs real life pictures
- the crown vs reality
- the crown vs reign
- the crown vs the tudors
- the crown vs victoria
- the crown wallpaper
- the crown watch
- the crown wells
- the crown westleton
- the crown wiki
- the crown wikipedia
- the crown winston churchill
- the crown witness
- the crown woodbridge
- the crown woodstock
- the crown x realidade
- the crown x265
- the crown xfinity
- the crown xmas dinner
- the crown xmas menu
- the crown xrusoi
- the crown xrysoi
- the crown xxi
- the crown year
- the crown young philip
- the crown young philip actor
- the crown young prince philip
- the crown young prince philip actor
- the crown your majesty
- the crown youtube
- the crown youtube episode 1
- the crown youtube season 1
- the crown z
- the crown zaal
- the crown zaal prijs
- the crown zaal rotterdam
- the crown zayde wolf
- the crown zayde wolf lyrics
- the crown zetland
- the crown zwiastun
- the crown zwiastun pl
- the crown's game
- the hollow crown
- the one crown
- the one crown place
- the one crown pub watford
- the one crown watford
- the one crown watford menu
- the.com crown
- tim burton e helena bonham carter se separam
- tim burton e helena bonham carter separados
- top 500 helena bonham carter
- top 5000 helena bonham carter
- tv.com the crown