The Crown: Helena Bonham Carter consultou médium para interpretar papel, saiba o porquê

Helena Bonham Carter é conhecida por seus métodos de preparação um tanto quanto peculiares e resolveu dar um jeito para 'falar' com a Princesa Margaret, personagem que interpreta na terceira temporada de "The Crown". E esse jeito não passa por diplomacia ou protocolos reais. A maneira com que Helena conseguiu contato com a princesa foi mesmo por meio de uma médium, já que irmã caçula da rainha morreu em 2002, aos 71 anos.

"Aparentemente, ela disse que estava feliz que sou eu [interpretando o personagem]. Minha principal preocupação quando estou interpretando alguém que é real é conseguir sua aprovação, porque você tem uma responsabilidade. Então eu perguntei: 'Concorda que eu interprete você?'. E ela disse: 'Você é melhor do que a outra atriz' que eles [a produção da série] estavam pensando para o papel. Não vão contar quem era", disse Helena.

Margaret, no entanto, fez um pedido para a atriz, que costuma ter um visual cheio de personalidade (com looks punks, maquiagem borrada e cabelo desgrenhado) mesmo em ocasiões formais. "'Mas você vai ter de se pentear e ficar mais arrumada e limpa"", contou Helena, que acreditou na conversa graças a esse último trecho da conversa.

"Isso me fez pensar que ela está aqui, por que isso é uma frase clássica de Margaret. Ela era muito boa em elogiar e colocar você para baixo ao mesmo tempo".

Passagem de tempo

As duas primeiras temporadas de "The Crown" acompanharam a juventude da Rainha Elizabeth II, que assumiu o trono inglês após a morte de seu pai, George VI. Claire Foy interpretou a rainha nesta fase, enquanto Margaret ficou nas mãos de Vanessa Kirby. Olivia Colman, que ganhou o Oscar de melhor atriz neste ano por "A Favorita", é a nova dona da coroa.

O marido da rainha, o Príncipe Philip, saiu das mãos de Matt Smith e agora pertence a Tobias Menzies.

A terceira temporada estreia na Netflix em 17 de novembro.