Chris Hemsworth compra direitos do filme espanhol O Enigma da Rosa
O ator australiano Chris Hemsworth, que também responde pela alcunha de Thor, vai se aventurar como produtor, segundo informações do site da Variety. Sua empresa, a Thematic Entertainment, acaba de comprar os direitos do filme espanhol "O Enigma da Rosa" e vai adaptá-lo para a língua inglesa em breve.
O suspense é uma produção independente que conquistou 30 prêmios em festivais como o de San Diego, Chicago e Oaxaca, além do prêmio de melhor filme no Festival de Cinema de Madri.
A estreia no Brasil da versão original está marcada para 17 de outubro.
A história
O filme conta a busca desesperada do casal Oliver e Julia pela filha, Sara, 10 anos, que desapareceu. Após dias sem pistas, eles recebem uma carta do sequestrador, que exige ver o casal e o filho mais velho deles naquela mesma noite. O homem vai até a casa e exige que um deles confesse um grande segredo na frente dos demais.
A Thematic Entertainment, produtora cinematográfica do superastro Chris Hemsworth, adquiriu recentemente os direitos do filme espanhol “O Enigma da Rosa” e fará uma versão hollywoodiana da história.
Abaixo, o trailer legendado em PT-PT:
