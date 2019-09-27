The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan diz que série pode ter mais três temporadas

A série de quadrinhos de The Walking Dead terminou neste ano, o que alarmou os fãs sobre o destino do programa de TV. A AMC garantiu que a série não será cancelada, mas, como ela está prestes a completar uma década no ar, o fim pode estar mais próximo do que se imagina.

O astro Jeffrey Dean Morgan deu sua própria estimativa de quanto tempo ele acha que The Walking Dead sobrevive em exibição. Em entrevista à Variety, Morgan falou de seu desejo pessoal que a série siga em alta antes que ela se perca. A sua estimativa para o futuro é que o seriado chegue até a 13ª temporada.

“Você não quer jogá-lo no chão. Pessoalmente, eu diria que vamos sair por cima. Vamos continuar sendo o programa número um do mundo. Se isso acontece ou não, eu não sei. Acho que se continuarmos com os quadrinhos, ainda temos mais três anos. Nós nos desviamos muito, mas acho que provavelmente há bons três anos de material por lá.”

Os novos episódios de The Walking Dead estreiam em 6 de outubro, às 22h, na Fox.