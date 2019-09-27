The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan diz que série pode ter mais três temporadas
A série de quadrinhos de The Walking Dead terminou neste ano, o que alarmou os fãs sobre o destino do programa de TV. A AMC garantiu que a série não será cancelada, mas, como ela está prestes a completar uma década no ar, o fim pode estar mais próximo do que se imagina.
O astro Jeffrey Dean Morgan deu sua própria estimativa de quanto tempo ele acha que The Walking Dead sobrevive em exibição. Em entrevista à Variety, Morgan falou de seu desejo pessoal que a série siga em alta antes que ela se perca. A sua estimativa para o futuro é que o seriado chegue até a 13ª temporada.
“Você não quer jogá-lo no chão. Pessoalmente, eu diria que vamos sair por cima. Vamos continuar sendo o programa número um do mundo. Se isso acontece ou não, eu não sei. Acho que se continuarmos com os quadrinhos, ainda temos mais três anos. Nós nos desviamos muito, mas acho que provavelmente há bons três anos de material por lá.”
Os novos episódios de The Walking Dead estreiam em 6 de outubro, às 22h, na Fox.
- amc.com the walking dead
- assistir for the walking dead
- atores de the walking dead
- breaking bad e the walking dead
- caderno the walking dead sao domingos
- como the walking dead acaba
- como the walking dead acaba nos quadrinhos
- como the walking dead vai acabar
- de the walking dead
- de the walking dead temporada 8
- de the walking dead temporada 9
- elenco de the walking dead
- fear for the walking dead
- fear the walking dead sao quantas temporadas
- final de the walking dead
- for the walking dead
- for the walking dead 2 temporada
- fox.com the walking dead
- imdb.com the walking dead
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- netflix.com the walking dead
- o que são webisodes the walking dead
- onde the walking dead é gravado
- personagens de the walking dead
- personagens de walking dead
- por que the walking dead ficou ruim
- porque the walking dead ficou ruim
- porque the walking dead parou de passar na netflix
- quando the walking dead acaba
- quando the walking dead vai acabar
- quando the walking dead vai voltar
- quando the walking dead volta
- quando the walking dead volta 2019
- quando the walking dead volta na netflix
- quantas temporadas são the walking dead
- quem sao os salvadores the walking dead
- quem sao os sussurradores the walking dead
- são quantos hqs de the walking dead
- the walking dead
- the walking dead 08x13
- the walking dead 08x14
- the walking dead 09 temporada
- the walking dead 09x05
- the walking dead 09x06
- the walking dead 09x09
- the walking dead 09x15
- the walking dead 1 temporada
- the walking dead 10 temporada
- the walking dead 10x1
- the walking dead 10° temporada elenco
- the walking dead 11° temporada
- the walking dead 191
- the walking dead 192
- the walking dead 193
- the walking dead 193 download
- the walking dead 193 online
- the walking dead 2
- the walking dead 2 temporada
- the walking dead 2 temporada elenco
- the walking dead 2 temporada resumo
- the walking dead 2016
- the walking dead 2018
- the walking dead 2019
- the walking dead 2019 estreia
- the walking dead 2020
- the walking dead 26
- the walking dead 3 game
- the walking dead 3 temporada
- the walking dead 3 temporada capitulo 1
- the walking dead 3 temporada critica
- the walking dead 3 temporada elenco
- the walking dead 3 temporada ep 6
- the walking dead 3 temporada ep 7
- the walking dead 3 temporada ep 8
- the walking dead 3 temporada mortes
- the walking dead 3 temporada resumo
- the walking dead 4 temporada
- the walking dead 4 temporada critica
- the walking dead 4 temporada elenco
- the walking dead 4 temporada quem morre
- the walking dead 4 temporada resumo
- the walking dead 400 days
- the walking dead 400 days tradução
- the walking dead 4k
- the walking dead 4x14
- the walking dead 4x15
- the walking dead 5 temporada
- the walking dead 5 temporada completa
- the walking dead 5 temporada critica
- the walking dead 5 temporada elenco
- the walking dead 5 temporada mega
- the walking dead 5 temporada quem morre
- the walking dead 5 temporada resumo
- the walking dead 6 de outubro
- the walking dead 6 temporada
- the walking dead 6 temporada elenco
- the walking dead 6 temporada ep 4
- the walking dead 6 temporada ep 5
- the walking dead 6 temporada ep 6
- the walking dead 6 temporada ep 7
- the walking dead 6 temporada ep 9
- the walking dead 6 temporada quem morre
- the walking dead 6 temporada resumo
- the walking dead 7 temporada
- the walking dead 7 temporada critica
- the walking dead 7 temporada elenco
- the walking dead 7 temporada ep 7
- the walking dead 7 temporada netflix
- the walking dead 7 temporada quem morre
- the walking dead 7 temporada resumo
- the walking dead 7 temporada resumo dos capitulos
- the walking dead 7 temporada trailer
- the walking dead 7x16
- the walking dead 8
- the walking dead 8 temporada assistir online fox
- the walking dead 8 temporada critica
- the walking dead 8 temporada dvd
- the walking dead 8 temporada dvd lançamento
- the walking dead 8 temporada elenco
- the walking dead 8 temporada netflix
- the walking dead 8 temporada quem morre
- the walking dead 8 temporada trailer
- the walking dead 8x15
- the walking dead 8x16
- the walking dead 9 temporada
- the walking dead 9 temporada completa
- the walking dead 9 temporada elenco
- the walking dead 9 temporada ep 1 dublado youtube
- the walking dead 9 temporada na netflix
- the walking dead 9 temporada parte 2
- the walking dead 9 temporada quando começa
- the walking dead 9 temporada quando começa na netflix
- the walking dead 9 temporada resumo
- the walking dead 9 temporada segunda parte
- the walking dead 9x10
- the walking dead a ascensão do governador
- the walking dead a new frontier
- the walking dead a or b
- the walking dead abraham
- the walking dead acabou
- the walking dead alexandria
- the walking dead alpha
- the walking dead andrea
- the walking dead apk
- the walking dead atores
- the walking dead audiencia
- the walking dead baixar hq
- the walking dead band
- the walking dead beta
- the walking dead beth
- the walking dead blu ray
- the walking dead bob
- the walking dead bonecos
- the walking dead book or comic
- the walking dead box
- the walking dead brasil
- the walking dead busca e destruição
- the walking dead cancelada
- the walking dead carl
- the walking dead carol
- the walking dead cast
- the walking dead clementine
- the walking dead collection
- the walking dead collection ps4
- the walking dead comics
- the walking dead como sao feitos os zumbis
- the walking dead connie
- the walking dead convention sao paulo
- the walking dead critica
- the walking dead da telltale
- the walking dead dale
- the walking dead daryl
- the walking dead daryl morre
- the walking dead data de lançamento
- the walking dead décima temporada
- the walking dead definitive edition
- the walking dead desenho
- the walking dead download hq
- the walking dead dwight
- the walking dead e a filosofia
- the walking dead e a filosofia pdf
- the walking dead e boa
- the walking dead é bom
- the walking dead e breaking bad
- the walking dead e de terror
- the walking dead e fear the walking dead
- the walking dead e fear the walking dead cronologia
- the walking dead e fear the walking dead vai se encontrar
- the walking dead é sobre o que
- the walking dead elenco
- the walking dead elenco 8 temporada
- the walking dead elenco 9 temporada
- the walking dead em português
- the walking dead em quadrinhos
- the walking dead enid
- the walking dead episodes
- the walking dead esta em qual temporada
- the walking dead estreia
- the walking dead eugene
- the walking dead fear
- the walking dead filho do rick
- the walking dead filme
- the walking dead final
- the walking dead final season
- the walking dead final season ps4
- the walking dead fotos
- the walking dead fox
- the walking dead frases
- the walking dead fx
- the walking dead game
- the walking dead game download
- the walking dead game season 1
- the walking dead game season 3
- the walking dead game season 4
- the walking dead genero
- the walking dead gibi
- the walking dead glenn
- the walking dead glenn morte
- the walking dead governador
- the walking dead henry
- the walking dead hershel
- the walking dead hq
- the walking dead hq 190
- the walking dead hq 191 online
- the walking dead hq 192
- the walking dead hq 193
- the walking dead hq download
- the walking dead hq final
- the walking dead hq online
- the walking dead icon
- the walking dead icons
- the walking dead imagens
- the walking dead imagens hd
- the walking dead imdb
- the walking dead inicio
- the walking dead instagram
- the walking dead intro
- the walking dead invasão
- the walking dead issue 193
- the walking dead ja acabou
- the walking dead jadis
- the walking dead jesus
- the walking dead jogo
- the walking dead jogo pc
- the walking dead jogo personagens
- the walking dead jogo ps4
- the walking dead jogo xbox 360
- the walking dead judith
- the walking dead judith morre
- the walking dead kal
- the walking dead kapoor
- the walking dead karen
- the walking dead kenny
- the walking dead lançamento
- the walking dead lista de ep
- the walking dead livro 1
- the walking dead livros
- the walking dead livros ordem
- the walking dead lizzie
- the walking dead logo
- the walking dead lori
- the walking dead lucille
- the walking dead lydia
- the walking dead maggie
- the walking dead maratona
- the walking dead memes
- the walking dead merle
- the walking dead michonne
- the walking dead morgan
- the walking dead morte de carl
- the walking dead morte de rick
- the walking dead mortes
- the walking dead movie
- the walking dead na fox
- the walking dead negan
- The Walking Dead netflix
- the walking dead new frontier
- the walking dead no man's land
- the walking dead noah
- the walking dead nona temporada
- The Walking Dead notícias
- the walking dead nova temporada
- the walking dead número de temporadas
- the walking dead o caminho para woodbury
- the walking dead o filme
- the walking dead o jogo
- the walking dead o que significa
- the walking dead oitava temporada
- the walking dead online hq
- the walking dead onslaught
- the walking dead or breaking bad
- the walking dead or world
- the walking dead or z nation
- the walking dead ou fear the walking dead
- the walking dead ou game of thrones
- the walking dead our world
- the walking dead our world apk
- the walking dead overkill
- the walking dead panini
- the walking dead papel de parede
- the walking dead pc
- the walking dead personagens
- the walking dead png
- the walking dead poster
- the walking dead primeira temporada
- the walking dead proxima temporada
- the walking dead ps3
- the walking dead ps4
- the walking dead quadrinhos
- the walking dead quadrinhos final
- the walking dead quadrinhos online
- the walking dead quando acaba
- the walking dead quando volta
- the walking dead quantas temporadas
- the walking dead quantas temporadas tem
- the walking dead quarta temporada
- the walking dead quem morre
- the walking dead quiz
- the walking dead resumo
- the walking dead retorno
- the walking dead rick
- The Walking Dead Rick Grimes
- the walking dead rick morre
- the walking dead rick vai voltar
- the walking dead rick volta
- the walking dead road to survival
- the walking dead rosita
- the walking dead rotten
- the walking dead sao paulo
- the walking dead season 1
- the walking dead season 2
- the walking dead season 9
- the walking dead shane
- the walking dead significado
- the walking dead sinopse
- the walking dead sophia
- the walking dead spoilers
- the walking dead superflix
- the walking dead survival instinct
- the walking dead telltale
- the walking dead tem quantas temporadas
- the walking dead temporada 7
- The Walking Dead temporada 9
- the walking dead temporadas
- the walking dead the final season
- the walking dead the walking dead
- the walking dead tradução
- the walking dead trailer
- the walking dead ultima
- the walking dead ultima hq
- the walking dead ultima temporada
- the walking dead ultimas noticias
- the walking dead último capítulo
- the walking dead ultimo volume
- the walking dead universal orlando
- the walking dead universal studios
- the walking dead universe
- the walking dead uol
- the walking dead vai acabar
- the walking dead vai ter quantas temporadas
- the walking dead vilao
- the walking dead viloes
- the walking dead volta
- the walking dead volta quando
- the walking dead volta quando 2019
- the walking dead volume 1
- the walking dead volume 1 online
- the walking dead volume 1 pdf
- the walking dead vs breaking bad
- the walking dead vs fear the walking dead
- the walking dead vs grey's anatomy
- the walking dead vs juego de tronos
- the walking dead vs life is strange
- the walking dead vs lost
- the walking dead vs resident evil
- the walking dead vs stranger things
- the walking dead vs supernatural
- the walking dead vs tekken
- the walking dead vs vampire diaries
- the walking dead vs vikings
- the walking dead vs z nation
- the walking dead vs zombies
- the walking dead walkers
- the walking dead wallpaper
- the walking dead wallpaper 4k
- the walking dead webisodes
- the walking dead webisodes legendado
- the walking dead wiki
- the walking dead wiki fandom
- the walking dead wiki morre
- the walking dead wikipedia
- the walking dead world
- the walking dead x male reader
- the walking dead x reader
- the walking dead xbox
- the walking dead xbox 360
- the walking dead xbox 360 download
- the walking dead xbox 360 rgh
- the walking dead xbox one
- the walking dead xbox one 2018
- the walking dead xbox one portugues
- the walking dead xbox one s
- the walking dead yahoo
- the walking dead year
- the walking dead you ever seen one that big
- the walking dead you know what it is
- the walking dead youtube
- the walking dead youtube 1 temporada
- the walking dead youtube temporada 8
- the walking dead youtube temporada 9
- the walking dead yumiko
- the walking dead z nation
- the walking dead zangado
- the walking dead zombie 2 mod apk
- the walking dead zombies
- the walking dead zueira
- the walking dead zumbi
- the walking dead zumbi da bicicleta
- the walking dead zumbi do poço
- the walking dead zumbis falando
- the walking dead zumbis inteligentes
- the walking dead: the telltale definitive series
- the.com walking dead
- the.com walking dead 9
- the.com walking dead season 8
- the.com walking dead temporada 8
- the.com walking dead temporada 9
- youtube.com the walking dead