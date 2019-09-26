Meghan Markle repete dois looks que usou durante a gravidez e levanta rumores de novo bebê a caminho

Por Victória Bravo

Os duques de Sussex estão em turnê pela África e mesmo com o bebê Archie roubando todos os olhares, Meghan Markle também coganhou destaque após repetir dois looks da época que  ainda estava grávida.

Desde a chegada à Cidade do Cabo no início desta semana, a duquesa “reciclou” dois vestidos usados em outubro do ano passado, quando ela tinha entre três e quatro meses de gravidez.

Na última terça-feira ela optou por um vestido longo azul de botões desenhado por Victoria Beard.

View this post on Instagram

دوک و دوشس ساسکس در سفر به افریقای جنوبی. 👈مگان مارکل در این سفر یک استایل کاملا تکراری استفاده کرده. 👈هری و مگان ورود به آفریقای جنوبی کلاهی به سر فرزندشون آرچی هریسون گذاشتن که درواقع متعلق به نوزادی خود پرنس هری بوده.😍😍 ✅follow 👉 @fashion_royal.ir ❤ ✅follow 👉 @fashion_royal.ir ❤ ✅follow 👉 @fashion_royal.ir ❤ #babysussex #queenelizabeth #katemiddleton #princeharry #princewilliam #catherinemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #britishroyalfamily #duchessofcambridge #harryandmeghan #meghanmarklestyle #katemiddletonstyle #meghanmarkle #willkamandkate #archieharrison #خانواده_سلطنتی #شاهزاده_هری #کاترین_میدلتون #پرنس_ویلیام #کیت_میدلتون #دوشس_کمبریج #مگان_مارکل #دوشس_ساسکس

A post shared by FASHION_ROYAL.IR ℹ (@fashion_royal.ir) on

View this post on Instagram

Meghan and Harry concluded the day with a community cooking activity with former residents of District Six at the nearby Homecoming Centre. ( Swipe for Complete look ) . . Dress: Veronica Beard Sky Blue 'Cary' Dress Earrings: Nina Bosch Black Flora Leaf Earrings Ring: In place of her engagement ring, Meghan wore the Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise Ring Wedges: Castaner 'Carina' Black Canvas Wedge Espadrille . . #princeharryandmeghan #princeharry #meghanmarkle #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #meghanmarklestyle #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #archiesmom #archiesdad #humanatarians #princessdiana #britishroyalfamily #districtsixmuseum #southafrica #royaltouragenda2019

A post shared by HRH Harry,Meghan+ Archie (@keepingupwiththedukeandduchess) on

Já na quarta-feira, Meghan decidiu usar novamente um vestido listrado de Martin Grant.

Enquanto alguns fãs adoraram a maneira em que a duquesa usou os looks novamente, acrescentando apenas poucas mudanças de sapato e peteado, outros levantaram a hipótese deste ser o sinal de uma nova gravidez.

Será que em breve a família real ganhará um novo bebê?

Filho de Meghan Markle e Harry é a cara do pai quando bebê; confira

