Meghan Markle repete dois looks que usou durante a gravidez e levanta rumores de novo bebê a caminho
Os duques de Sussex estão em turnê pela África e mesmo com o bebê Archie roubando todos os olhares, Meghan Markle também coganhou destaque após repetir dois looks da época que ainda estava grávida.
Desde a chegada à Cidade do Cabo no início desta semana, a duquesa “reciclou” dois vestidos usados em outubro do ano passado, quando ela tinha entre três e quatro meses de gravidez.
Na última terça-feira ela optou por um vestido longo azul de botões desenhado por Victoria Beard.
View this post on Instagram
دوک و دوشس ساسکس در سفر به افریقای جنوبی. 👈مگان مارکل در این سفر یک استایل کاملا تکراری استفاده کرده. 👈هری و مگان ورود به آفریقای جنوبی کلاهی به سر فرزندشون آرچی هریسون گذاشتن که درواقع متعلق به نوزادی خود پرنس هری بوده.😍😍 ✅follow 👉 @fashion_royal.ir ❤ ✅follow 👉 @fashion_royal.ir ❤ ✅follow 👉 @fashion_royal.ir ❤ #babysussex #queenelizabeth #katemiddleton #princeharry #princewilliam #catherinemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #britishroyalfamily #duchessofcambridge #harryandmeghan #meghanmarklestyle #katemiddletonstyle #meghanmarkle #willkamandkate #archieharrison #خانواده_سلطنتی #شاهزاده_هری #کاترین_میدلتون #پرنس_ویلیام #کیت_میدلتون #دوشس_کمبریج #مگان_مارکل #دوشس_ساسکس
View this post on Instagram
Meghan and Harry concluded the day with a community cooking activity with former residents of District Six at the nearby Homecoming Centre. ( Swipe for Complete look ) . . Dress: Veronica Beard Sky Blue 'Cary' Dress Earrings: Nina Bosch Black Flora Leaf Earrings Ring: In place of her engagement ring, Meghan wore the Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise Ring Wedges: Castaner 'Carina' Black Canvas Wedge Espadrille . . #princeharryandmeghan #princeharry #meghanmarkle #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #meghanmarklestyle #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #archiesmom #archiesdad #humanatarians #princessdiana #britishroyalfamily #districtsixmuseum #southafrica #royaltouragenda2019
Já na quarta-feira, Meghan decidiu usar novamente um vestido listrado de Martin Grant.
View this post on Instagram
Meghan repeated another dress from the Australia/New Zealand tour this evening, this time wearing the @martingrantofficial striped maxi dress to attend a reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence! The dress is sold out, but stay tuned for lookalikes on the blog later today 🖤 #meghanmarkle #whatmeghanwore #meghanmarklestyle #martingrant #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #princeharry #meghanandharry #HarryandMeghan #royalfamily #royalstyle #sussexstylewatch #sussexroyal
View this post on Instagram
Look Dress – Martin Grant Olive Green Striped maxidress (repeat); Shoes – Manolo Blahnik BB Point Toe Pumps (repeat); Earrings – Nina Bosch Flora Leaf Earrings (repeat); Ring – Jennifer Meyer Marquise-Cut Turquoise ring (repeat) #meghanmarkle #princeharry #royalfamily #meghanmarklestyle
Enquanto alguns fãs adoraram a maneira em que a duquesa usou os looks novamente, acrescentando apenas poucas mudanças de sapato e peteado, outros levantaram a hipótese deste ser o sinal de uma nova gravidez.
Será que em breve a família real ganhará um novo bebê?