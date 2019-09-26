Há 50 anos, os Beatles lançavam Abbey Road e o 'sonho acabava'

Em 1970, John Lennon proclamou que o sonho havia acabado e que era preciso encarar a realidade. Sua convicção estava na letra de "God", música do álbum John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. Ele estava enganado. Na verdade, o sonho acabara um ano antes, em 26 de setembro de 1969, quando os Beatles lançaram "Abbey Road", seu 12.º e último LP.

Obra-prima e o melhor disco da banda, segundo o produtor George Martin, Abbey Road completa hoje meio século, tão jovem e atual como na época do lançamento. Os quatro músicos, apesar de todos os desentendimentos nos últimos anos, estavam maduros.

Fizeram um álbum denso, adulto, com evidente tom de despedida. Saindo da sombra que sempre lhe foi imposta pela dupla Lennon & McCartney, George Harrison veio à tona com Something e Here Comes the Sun. Ringo compôs e cantou Octopus’s Garden.

Agora, meio século depois, as desavenças pessoais e financeiras que levaram ao fim dos Beatles se dissiparam no tempo. Restaram o mito e suas músicas que ganharam tons de eternidade. Para comemorar os 50 anos de Abbey Road, está previsto para outubro o relançamento do álbum remixado, com brindes e informações raras sobre a banda. Como aperitivo, sabe-se que o novo Abbey Road traz duas versões de Come Together, já divulgadas pela internet

A primeira versão é um tanto tosca, de ritmo acelerado. A segunda, presente no Abbey Road de 1969, é mais lenta graças a uma sugestão de McCartney, aceita por Lennon. A versão a ser lançada em outubro foi mixada por Giles Martin, filho de George Martin. Em todas elas, John repete ao longo da canção uma frase curta: "Shoot me" (atire em mim). Vale lembrar que nessa época John estava dependente de heroína e a palavra "shoot" podia também significar uma dose da droga.

Temendo uma reação negativa, Paul McCartney, segundo o engenheiro de som Geoff Emerick, fez questão de que o volume de seu baixo fosse aumentado toda a vez que John pronunciava a frase para encobrir o som. Deve ser verdade, embora a história dos Beatles esteja cercada de lendas.

Uma delas é que a primeira semana de gravações do álbum Abbey Road teria começado com a notícia de que John ficaria fora uma semana por causa de um acidente de carro. Notícia ruim, pois John estava ferido, mas boa ao mesmo tempo. Em junho, Paul, George e Ringo pareciam ter voltado aos velhos tempos e estavam cordiais e cooperativos. No fundo todos temiam que John estragasse esse clima. Seu temperamento cáustico poderia minar a aparente boa vontade que reinava entre os demais Beatles.

Em 9 de julho, Lennon estava de volta. Logo depois, o ambiente se deteriorava. Na gravação da música The End a frase de despedida: "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make". Era o fim dos Beatles, o fim do sonho, mas Abbey Road continua vivo.