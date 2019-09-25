Meghan Markle e Harry mostram pequeno Archie em visita oficial à África do Sul

Por Wellington Botelho

A espera acabou! Meghan Markle e o príncipe Harry mostraram ao mundo o pequeno Archie nesta quarta-feira (25).

É a primeira aparição do herdeiro em 'compromisso oficial'. O casal está na África do Sul e a imagem era esperada pelos seguidores da realeza britânica.

O momento esperado ocorreu durante encontro oficial com o arcebispo Desmond Mpilo Tutu, na capital Cidade do Cabo. Confira:

E ainda existem dias de intensa agenda na região, portanto, continuaremos a ver momentos especiais da família.

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle criam perfil no Instagram e as fotos são adoráveis

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo