Meghan Markle e Harry mostram pequeno Archie em visita oficial à África do Sul
A espera acabou! Meghan Markle e o príncipe Harry mostraram ao mundo o pequeno Archie nesta quarta-feira (25).
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world's great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice.
É a primeira aparição do herdeiro em 'compromisso oficial'. O casal está na África do Sul e a imagem era esperada pelos seguidores da realeza britânica.
Harry and Meghan have arrived with ARCHIE to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter at the Tutu's legacy foundation. Harry last met the Archbishop in 2015 when he presented him with an honour in recognition of his services to the UK.
O momento esperado ocorreu durante encontro oficial com o arcebispo Desmond Mpilo Tutu, na capital Cidade do Cabo. Confira:
The visit marks a rare public appearance by Archbishop, who retired from public life in the late 90s. "We are delighted to have you here," the Archibishop told the Sussexes over cake and tea.
E ainda existem dias de intensa agenda na região, portanto, continuaremos a ver momentos especiais da família.
