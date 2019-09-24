Novo vídeo de ‘The Affair’ sugere que justiça será feita após a morte de personagem

TEXTO ABAIXO PODE TER SPOILERS DA TEMPORADA ANTERIOR DE "THE AFFAIR"

A verdade sobre a morte de Alison pode vir à tona nos episódios finais de The Affair, conforme o que indica um novo teaser da série.

O vídeo mostra Joanie com as mãos no relatório da polícia que foi arquivado após a morte da personagem, o que acaba levantando mais perguntas do que respostas. Ela conversa com uma mulher que está fora de cena e pergunta: “Você tem certeza que foi suicídio?”

Além do mistério em torno da morte de Alison, o vídeo apresenta Michael Braun, de The Night Of, interpretando EJ, um cientista genético cujo trabalho “ajuda Joanie a entender sua vida de uma maneira que ela nunca antes havia conseguido.”

O sexto episódio de The Affair estreia em 29 de setembro nos EUA.