Novo vídeo de ‘The Affair’ sugere que justiça será feita após a morte de personagem
TEXTO ABAIXO PODE TER SPOILERS DA TEMPORADA ANTERIOR DE "THE AFFAIR"
A verdade sobre a morte de Alison pode vir à tona nos episódios finais de The Affair, conforme o que indica um novo teaser da série.
O vídeo mostra Joanie com as mãos no relatório da polícia que foi arquivado após a morte da personagem, o que acaba levantando mais perguntas do que respostas. Ela conversa com uma mulher que está fora de cena e pergunta: “Você tem certeza que foi suicídio?”
The Affair: Anna Paquin faz sua estreia no trailer da temporada final da série
Além do mistério em torno da morte de Alison, o vídeo apresenta Michael Braun, de The Night Of, interpretando EJ, um cientista genético cujo trabalho “ajuda Joanie a entender sua vida de uma maneira que ela nunca antes havia conseguido.”
O sexto episódio de The Affair estreia em 29 de setembro nos EUA.
