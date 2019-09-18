Taylor Swift volta a participar do The Voice na próxima temporada
Às voltas com sua turnê e lançamento do álbum "Lover", Taylor Swift assumiu mais um compromisso. A NBC anunciou que a cantora volta a participar do "The Voice", na próxima temporada. Ela será uma 'mega mentora' na 17ª edição, repetindo o papel que desempenhou na sétima temporada.
Leia mais:
Taylor Swift anuncia show único em São Paulo em julho de 2020
Novo álbum do Tool tira Taylor Swift da liderança das paradas nos Estados Unidos
Os técnicos continuam sendo Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton e Gwen Stefani. Na prática, Taylor vai auxiliar técnicos e candidatos na fase eliminatória, em que os candidatos disputam com colegas do mesmo time.
Apesar de estar distante do reality musical, Taylor voltou na 16ª temporada para uma participação: ela fez um dueto com Brendon Urie (Panic at the Disco) na finalíssima.
A estreia da próxima temporada estreia na NBC na segunda-feira, dia 23 de setembro.
- bản đồ sao taylor swift
- como taylor swift conheceu joe alwyn
- genius.com taylor swift
- instagram.com taylor swift
- katy perry vs taylor swift
- metacritic.com taylor swift
- onde taylor swift mora
- onde taylor swift nasceu
- por que taylor swift nao vem ao brasil
- porque taylor swift nao segue ninguem no instagram
- porque taylor swift não vem ao brasil
- porque taylor swift terminou com calvin harris
- porque taylor swift terminou com tom
- qual taylor swift voce é
- quando taylor swift vem ao brasil
- sao star taylor swift
- Taylor Swift
- taylor swift 0 to 28
- taylor swift 00
- taylor swift 00. the making of a song
- taylor swift 02
- taylor swift 02 arena
- taylor swift 04.26
- taylor swift 04/26
- taylor swift 1989
- taylor swift 1989 album
- taylor swift 1989 cd
- taylor swift 1989 deluxe
- taylor swift 1989 dlx
- taylor swift 1989 font
- taylor swift 1989 photoshoot
- taylor swift 1989 polaroids
- taylor swift 1989 tour
- taylor swift 1989 world tour
- taylor swift 2000s
- taylor swift 2006
- taylor swift 2009
- taylor swift 2010
- taylor swift 2012
- taylor swift 2016
- taylor swift 2019
- taylor swift 2020
- taylor swift 2020 brasil
- taylor swift 22
- taylor swift 22 letra
- taylor swift 3
- taylor swift 3 arena
- taylor swift 30
- taylor swift 30 anos
- taylor swift 30 buzzfeed
- taylor swift 30 elle
- taylor swift 30 things
- taylor swift 32
- taylor swift 365
- taylor swift 3d
- taylor swift 5
- taylor swift 50
- taylor swift 50 nuances de grey
- taylor swift 50 shades
- taylor swift 50 shades of gray
- taylor swift 50 shades of grey
- taylor swift 50 shades song
- taylor swift 50 tons
- taylor swift 50 tons de cinza
- taylor swift 50 tons mais escuros
- taylor swift 6
- taylor swift 6 albums
- taylor swift 6 times table
- taylor swift 60 minutes
- taylor swift 60 minutes full episode
- taylor swift 6000
- taylor swift 60s
- taylor swift 666
- taylor swift 6ix9ine
- taylor swift 6th album
- taylor swift 7
- taylor swift 7 album
- taylor swift 7 am
- taylor swift 70 questions
- taylor swift 72 questions
- taylor swift 73
- taylor swift 73 questions
- taylor swift 73 questions vogue
- taylor swift 7am lyrics
- taylor swift 7th album
- taylor swift 8
- taylor swift 8 seconds of white noise
- taylor swift 8/22
- taylor swift 8/23
- taylor swift 80s
- taylor swift 80s song
- taylor swift 89
- taylor swift 89 album
- taylor swift 8d
- taylor swift 8th album
- taylor swift 9
- taylor swift 9 inch nails
- taylor swift 9 september
- taylor swift 9 september paris
- taylor swift 9 septembre paris
- taylor swift 90s
- taylor swift 947
- taylor swift 96.5
- taylor swift 9th september
- taylor swift 9th september paris
- taylor swift age
- taylor swift agenda
- taylor swift album
- taylor swift albums
- taylor swift all too well
- taylor swift allianz parque
- taylor swift altura
- taylor swift and
- taylor swift and boyfriend
- taylor swift and joe
- taylor swift and joe alwyn
- taylor swift and joe jonas
- taylor swift and karlie kloss
- taylor swift and katy perry
- taylor swift and tom hiddleston
- taylor swift bad blood
- taylor swift billboard
- taylor swift biografia
- taylor swift blank space
- taylor swift boyfriend
- taylor swift brasil
- taylor swift brasil 2012
- taylor swift brasil 2020
- taylor swift brasil ingressos
- taylor swift brasil twitter
- taylor swift calm down
- taylor swift calvin harris
- taylor swift cats
- taylor swift cd
- taylor swift chart history
- taylor swift cifra
- taylor swift clean
- taylor swift cornelia street
- taylor swift country
- taylor swift cruel summer
- taylor swift data de nascimento
- taylor swift dating
- taylor swift daylight
- taylor swift dear john
- taylor swift delicate
- taylor swift delicate letra
- taylor swift direitos
- taylor swift discografia
- taylor swift discography
- taylor swift dress
- taylor swift e bruno mars
- taylor swift e joe alwyn
- taylor swift e katy perry
- taylor swift e namorado
- taylor swift e namorado 2019
- taylor swift e paula fernandes
- taylor swift e scooter braun
- taylor swift e selena gomez
- taylor swift em sao paulo
- taylor swift enchanted
- taylor swift end game
- taylor swift facebook
- taylor swift false god
- taylor swift fearless
- taylor swift feat
- taylor swift fifteen
- taylor swift filmes
- taylor swift fortuna
- taylor swift fotos
- taylor swift franja
- taylor swift frases
- taylor swift galeria
- taylor swift genius
- taylor swift getaway car
- taylor swift gif
- taylor swift gifs
- taylor swift gorgeous
- taylor swift gorgeous tradução
- taylor swift grammy
- taylor swift grammy 2016
- taylor swift gravida
- taylor swift hair
- taylor swift hannah montana
- taylor swift harry styles
- taylor swift haunted
- taylor swift hd
- taylor swift headers
- taylor swift height
- taylor swift historia
- taylor swift holy ground
- taylor swift hugo gloss
- taylor swift i forgot that you existed
- taylor swift i knew you were trouble
- taylor swift i think he knows
- taylor swift icon
- taylor swift icons
- Taylor Swift idade
- taylor swift ingressos
- taylor swift insta
- taylor swift instagram
- taylor swift itunes
- taylor swift jake gyllenhaal
- taylor swift jake gyllenhaal song
- taylor swift joe
- taylor swift joe alwyn
- taylor swift joe jonas
- taylor swift jogos vorazes
- taylor swift john mayer
- taylor swift juliet
- taylor swift justin bieber
- taylor swift justin timberlake
- taylor swift kanye
- taylor swift kanye west
- taylor swift kanye west vma
- taylor swift karlie kloss
- taylor swift katy perry
- taylor swift keds
- taylor swift kennedy
- taylor swift kim kardashian
- taylor swift king of my heart
- taylor swift kworb
- taylor swift letras
- taylor swift live
- taylor swift london boy
- taylor swift long live
- taylor swift louro jose
- taylor swift love itunes
- taylor swift love metacritic
- taylor swift love story
- taylor swift love wallpaper
- taylor swift lyrics
- taylor swift mapa astral
- taylor swift me
- taylor swift me lyrics
- taylor swift me tradução
- taylor swift mean
- taylor swift merch
- taylor swift metacritic
- taylor swift mine
- taylor swift musica nova
- taylor swift músicas
- Taylor Swift namorado
- taylor swift namorado 2019
- taylor swift net worth
- taylor swift new album
- taylor swift new romantics
- taylor swift news
- taylor swift no brasil
- taylor swift no brasil 2020
- taylor swift no brasil ingressos
- taylor swift novo album
- taylor swift official site
- taylor swift olhos
- taylor swift olivia
- taylor swift onde mora
- taylor swift onde nasceu
- taylor swift oscar
- taylor swift our song
- taylor swift ours
- taylor swift ours letra
- taylor swift ours lyrics
- taylor swift out of the woods
- taylor swift out of the woods grammy
- taylor swift out of the woods letra
- taylor swift out of the woods live
- taylor swift outfits
- taylor swift ouvir
- taylor swift palmeiras
- taylor swift paper rings
- taylor swift patrimonio
- taylor swift paula fernandes
- taylor swift perfume
- taylor swift photoshoot
- taylor swift pitchfork
- taylor swift png
- taylor swift popline
- taylor swift premios
- taylor swift quanto ganha
- taylor swift quantos grammys
- taylor swift quantos namorados
- taylor swift quebra recorde
- taylor swift queer eye
- taylor swift quem é
- taylor swift quiz
- taylor swift quiz buzzfeed
- taylor swift quotes
- taylor swift quotes from songs
- taylor swift ready for it
- taylor swift red
- taylor swift red carpet
- taylor swift red photoshoot
- taylor swift red tour
- taylor swift reddit
- taylor swift rep tour
- taylor swift rolling stone
- taylor swift ronan
- taylor swift roupas
- taylor swift sao paulo
- taylor swift setlist
- taylor swift shake it off
- Taylor Swift show
- taylor swift show brasil
- taylor swift show brasil 2020
- taylor swift signo
- taylor swift site
- taylor swift store
- taylor swift style
- taylor swift the archer
- taylor swift the man
- taylor swift the voice
- taylor swift tickets
- taylor swift tickets for fun
- taylor swift tipo de musica
- taylor swift tour
- taylor swift tradução
- taylor swift trouble
- taylor swift turne
- taylor swift twitter
- taylor swift uk charts
- taylor swift ukulele
- taylor swift ultima musica
- taylor swift ultimo album
- taylor swift unreleased
- taylor swift unreleased songs
- taylor swift untouchable
- taylor swift uol
- taylor swift update
- taylor swift users
- taylor swift vagalume
- taylor swift vem ao brasil
- taylor swift vendas
- taylor swift videos
- taylor swift vma
- taylor swift vma 2009
- taylor swift vma 2015
- taylor swift vocal range
- taylor swift vogue
- taylor swift vs beyonce
- taylor swift vs ed sheeran
- taylor swift vs justin bieber
- taylor swift vs kanye west
- taylor swift vs katy perry
- taylor swift vs scooter
- taylor swift vs scooter braun
- taylor swift vs tool
- taylor swift vs treadmill
- taylor swift wallpaper
- taylor swift wallpaper tumblr
- taylor swift wango tango
- taylor swift we are never ever getting back together letra
- taylor swift website
- taylor swift welcome to new york
- taylor swift wikipedia
- taylor swift wildest dreams
- taylor swift wildest dreams letra
- taylor swift wonderland
- taylor swift x stella
- taylor swift x stella mccartney
- taylor swift you all over me
- taylor swift you are in love
- taylor swift you belong with me
- taylor swift you need to calm down
- taylor swift you need to calm down letras
- taylor swift you need to calm down lyrics
- taylor swift you need to calm down tradução
- taylor swift you need to calm down vagalume
- taylor swift you need to come down
- taylor swift youtube
- taylor swift zac efron
- taylor swift zayn
- taylor swift zayn i don't wanna live forever
- taylor swift zayn malik
- taylor swift zayn tradução
- taylor swift zendaya
- taylor swift zodiac
- taylor swift zodiac chart
- taylor swift zodiac sign
- taylor swift zumbi
- taylor.com swift
- taylor.com swift songs
- taylor.com swift tour
- The Voice
- the voice 2019
- the voice americano
- the voice kids 2019
- the voice us
- the voice usa
- the voice usa 2019
- tool vs taylor swift
- twitter.com taylor swift
- youtube.com taylor swift
- youtube.com taylor swift delicate
- youtube.com taylor swift me