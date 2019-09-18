Taylor Swift volta a participar do The Voice na próxima temporada

Às voltas com sua turnê e lançamento do álbum "Lover", Taylor Swift assumiu mais um compromisso. A NBC anunciou que a cantora volta a participar do "The Voice", na próxima temporada. Ela será uma 'mega mentora' na 17ª edição, repetindo o papel que desempenhou na sétima temporada.

Os técnicos continuam sendo Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton e Gwen Stefani. Na prática, Taylor vai auxiliar técnicos e candidatos na fase eliminatória, em que os candidatos disputam com colegas do mesmo time.

Apesar de estar distante do reality musical, Taylor voltou na 16ª temporada para uma participação: ela fez um dueto com Brendon Urie (Panic at the Disco) na finalíssima.

A estreia da próxima temporada estreia na NBC na segunda-feira, dia 23 de setembro.