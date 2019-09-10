Pai de Juliana Paiva sofre infarto e morre em sua casa, no Rio de Janeiro

View this post on Instagram

🎶“When you're down and troubled And you need some love and care And nothing, nothing is going right Close your eyes and think of me And soon I will be there To brighten up even your darkest night You just call out my name And you know wherever I am I'll come running, to see you again Winter, spring, summer or fall All you have to do is call And I'll be there You've got a friend If the sky above you Grows dark and full of clouds And that old north wind begins to blow Keep your head together And call my name out loud Soon you'll hear me knocking at your door You just call out my name And you know wherever I am I'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again Winter, spring, summer or fall All you have to do is call And I'll be there, yes, I will Now, ain't it good to know that you've got a friend When people can be so cold? They'll hurt you, yes, and desert you And take your soul if you let them, oh, but don't you let them You just call out my name And you know wherever I am I'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again Winter, spring, summer or fall All you have to do is call And I'll be there, yes, I will You've got a friend You've got a friend Ain't it good to know you've got a friend? Ain't it good to know, ain't it good to know, ain't it good to know You've got a friend? Oh yeah now, you've got a friend Yeah baby, you've got a friend Oh yeah, you've got a friend”🎶 Obrigada por tanto, meu melhor amigo! EU TE AMO!👨‍👧❤️✨ #FelizDiaDosPais