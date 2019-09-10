McFly anuncia retorno com álbum inédito e apresentação em Londres
Entre idas e vindas, o McFly vai confirmou oficialmente nesta terça-feira (10) que vai retornar aos palcos. A banda anunciou por meio do perfil no Instagram uma apresentação na Inglaterra e um novo álbum.
O show vai acontecer no dia 20 de novembro na O2 Arena, em Londres. Já o disco "será um aquecimento até o grupo tocar ao vivo nas terras inglesas; eles lançarão uma música inédita a cada domingo nas plataformas de streaming até esta data.
Contudo, os artistas não informarão o início da divulgação das faixas. As canções foram chamadas pela banda de "lost songs" ("músicas perdidas" em tradução livre) por estarem em produção há nove anos.
A alcunha pode vir a se tornar o nome do álbum, que é o sexto do McFly. O último disco deles, "Above the Noise", veio a público em 2010.
Over the last 9 years we’ve written and recorded so many songs for what we thought would be our 6th album. For many reasons these songs were never released…until now. We will be releasing one of these “lost songs” on all streaming platforms each Sunday leading up to our O2 show. These songs are a huge part of our journey over the last 9 years and we are so mcfucking happy to finally share them with you. Head to our YouTube tonight at 5pm for the first in a series of episodes in which we discuss The Lost Songs, starting with RED. #mcfly #thelostsongs