McFly anuncia retorno com álbum inédito e apresentação em Londres

Over the last 9 years we’ve written and recorded so many songs for what we thought would be our 6th album. For many reasons these songs were never released…until now. We will be releasing one of these “lost songs” on all streaming platforms each Sunday leading up to our O2 show. These songs are a huge part of our journey over the last 9 years and we are so mcfucking happy to finally share them with you. Head to our YouTube tonight at 5pm for the first in a series of episodes in which we discuss The Lost Songs, starting with RED. #mcfly #thelostsongs