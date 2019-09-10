McFly anuncia retorno com álbum inédito e apresentação em Londres

Por Metro Jornal

Entre idas e vindas, o McFly vai confirmou oficialmente nesta terça-feira (10) que vai retornar aos palcos. A banda anunciou por meio do perfil no Instagram uma apresentação na Inglaterra e um novo álbum.

O show vai acontecer no dia 20 de novembro na O2 Arena, em Londres. Já o disco "será um aquecimento até o grupo tocar ao vivo nas terras inglesas; eles lançarão uma música inédita a cada domingo nas plataformas de streaming até esta data.

Contudo, os artistas não informarão o início da divulgação das faixas. As canções foram chamadas pela banda de "lost songs" ("músicas perdidas" em tradução livre) por estarem em produção há nove anos.

A alcunha pode vir a se tornar o nome do álbum, que é o sexto do McFly. O último disco deles, "Above the Noise", veio a público em 2010.

 

