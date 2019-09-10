'Deveria contratar Crivella para promover meu próximo livro', diz ilustrador de HQ censurada
O ilustrador britânico Jim Cheung – um dos autores da HQ Vingadores: A Cruzada das Crianças, quadrinho que foi a preocupação central do prefeito do Rio durante o fim de semana da Bienal do Livro – usou seu Instagram para comentar o ocorrido.
"Foi com grande surpresa que soube que o prefeito do Rio de Janeiro decidiu banir as vendas do meu livro (com Allan Heinberg), supostamente por conter material impróprio", disse Cheung.
Teddy & Billy (2019) . It was with great surprise today, to learn that the mayor of Rio de Janeiro decided to ban the sale of my (and Allan Heinberg's) book, Avengers:The Children's Crusade, for alleged inappropriate material. . For those not familiar with the work from 2010, the controversy involves a kiss between two male characters. . Now I don't know what prompted the mayor to seek out a work that is almost a decade old, and that had already been on sale for many years, but I can say honestly, that there was no hidden motivation or agendas behind the work in promoting any particular lifestyle, nor targeting any unique audience. The scene merely depicts a tender moment between two characters who are in an established relationship. . As an artist, my passion is to tell stories; stories of great heroism, compassion and love, with as authentic and diverse characters as possible. Characters that depict every walk of life and color, whether they be black or white, brown, yellow or green. . The fact that this book, from almost a decade ago, is now being drawn into the spotlight by the mayor perhaps only highlights how out of touch he might be with the current times. The LGBTQ community is here to stay, and I have nothing but love and support for those who continue to struggle for validity and a voice to be heard. . I hope the beautiful people of Brazil, the wonderfully diverse and proud nation, will see through this political 'noise' and place their focus on the light, and on ways to unite, rather than help sow the seeds of conflict and division . #TeddyAltman #Hulkling #BillyKaplan #Wiccan #YoungAvengers #AvengersChildrensCrusade #MarvelComics #Marvel #Comics #MCU #pencils #pencildrawing #process #JimCheung #LoveNotHate #LGBTQ
"Eu não sei o que causou o prefeito a perseguir um trabalho de uma década atrás, que já está à venda há muitos anos, mas posso dizer honestamente que não houve nenhuma motivação escondida ou agenda para promover qualquer estilo de vida, nem mirar uma única audiência", prosseguiu o ilustrador. "A cena (do beijo) meramente mostra um momento terno entre dois personagens que estão num relacionamento estável."
"Eu deveria contratar o prefeito do Rio de Janeiro para promover meu próximo livro", disse ele em um comentário na rede social.
O ilustrador explica ainda que seu objetivo é apenas contar histórias, "com tantos personagens autênticos e diversos quanto possível". Para ele, o fato do livro ter sido trazido aos holofotes agora é um indicativo de como o prefeito do Rio está desconectado dos tempos atuais.
"Espero que o belo povo do Brasil, a nação orgulhosa e maravilhosamente diversa, veja através desse 'barulho' político e foque na luz, e em jeitos de se unir, em vez de ajudar a costurar os fios do conflito e da divisão", concluiu o artista.
Aos 47 anos, Cheung tem diversos trabalhos da Marvel no currículo, entre eles, a série Novos Vingadores: Illuminati, e também edições da série principal dos Novos Vingadores.