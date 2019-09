Vazam primeiras imagens de atriz como Marilyn Monroe em novo filme da Netflix

View this post on Instagram

No wonder @ana_d_armas has been posting photos in tribute to #MarilynMonroe 👩🏼‍🦱😮💘#anadearmas is portraying #Marilyn in a @netflix film. OMG, I love #AnadeArmas ❤️🤩 I am watching #Exposed right now, weird movie but I can’t take my eyes off of her 😍