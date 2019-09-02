Elenco de 'Suits' se despede da série após nove temporadas
O último episódio de Suits está se aproximando. No dia 4 de setembro, os fãs dirão adeus à série que durou nove temporadas e teve Meghan Markle no elenco.
Na última semana, os atores do programa da USA Network começaram a se despedir da produção com publicações nas redes sociais.
Sarah Rafferty, que atua na série como Donna Paulsen, compartilhou diversas fotos. Em uma delas, está se preparando para gravar. "Nós conseguimos, Cli! Feliz último dia de vestir a roupa de Donna. Obrigada por ter entrado na minha vida há cinco anos e trabalhado sua mágica em meu cabelo e coração. Eu não poderia ter feito isso sem a sua irmandade. Passamos tantas horas juntas que começamos a parecer iguais. Até breve", escreveu ela em uma foto na qual aparece ao lado da cabeleireira.
We did it Cli! Happy last day of getting Donna’s mojo on. Thank you for sweeping into my life five years ago and working your magic with my hair and heart. I couldn’t have done this without your sisterhood….we’ve spent so many hours together were even starting to look alike. #irishgirls. Til soon. 💕🙏🏻🧚♀️🍾 @clionafurey
Sarah também publicou uma foto com Rick Hoffman e disse que "não há palavras" para descrevê-lo.
A atriz Gina Torres, que dá vida à Jessica Pearson, publicou uma foto antiga do elenco em que Meghan Markle está presente, antes de se tornar duquesa de Sussex. Na legenda, Gina chamou o grupo de "família". "Hoje, digo adeus pela segunda e última vez a tudo que tornou esse show tão extraordinário […] Vocês sempre terão meu profundo amor e respeito", escreveu.
Warning: This is gonna be a long one. @iamsarahgrafferty @iamgabrielmacht @halfadams @rickehoffman #aaronkorsh #meghanmarkle In short, #family. If I were to pick a moment when I “knew”, it would be this one. The beginning and the end of life as we knew it. After our first season @netaporter did a runway fashion show inspired by @suits_usa fashion. Here we are all lined up afterwards. In the years since then the amount of LIFE that we have walked through together by holding hands, holding space or bearing witness from a distance is staggering. And until recently I felt like the college graduate that kept going home to do laundry and grab a good meal, until I found my way again. But now, Mom and Dad have sold the house, packed up the RV and are off to destinations unknown and I find myself at a loss. A bit untethered all over again. When I left This beautiful family the first time, I was not on social media. My thoughts were my own. My salute to the MOST delicious cast and crew, was wonderfully private, including hugs I can still feel. Today I say goodbye for the second and last time to all that made this show so very extraordinary. You know who you are. You will forever have my deepest love and respect. ❤️❤️ And if at all possible, could someone grab one of Harvey’s balls on the way out, for me??? Thanks!! #weveallleftthebuilding 🌟🌟💕 #onlyloveisreal Stop crying!! Cuz if you miss us you can #streamanyfuckingtime
Gabriel Macht, de 47 anos, que interpreta Harvey Specter, fez uma homenagem à mulher dele, Jacinda Barret, pelo apoio ao longo de todo esse tempo.
"Há 9 anos, iniciei a jornada de Suits. Tudo começou com a pessoa mais importante da minha vida ao meu lado. Essa vida que nos ofereceu muito… algumas fáceis, muitas desafiadoras, inúmeras milhas de distância e horas, dias e meses nos separando de nossos entes queridos, sem mencionar anos de sacrifício em tantos níveis", escreveu ele ao publicar uma foto em que aparece ao lado de Jacinda andando por um longo corredor. O ator descreveu o momento como "o fim de uma era".
9 years ago I started the @suits_usa journey. It all began with the most important person in my life by my side. This life that has offered us so much…some easy, many challenging, countless miles apart and hours, days, and months separating us and our loved ones not to mention years of sacrifice on so many levels. I count my blessings you sticking with me through to the bitter sweet end of this era. As I have thanked my wonderful crew, my talented ensemble, and the fantastic fans that keep coming back for more…I am most grateful for @jacindabarrett because without her there is no way any of this would have happened. #wedidit #SandL #proofisinthepudding #love #nextchapterstartsrightnow
