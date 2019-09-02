Elenco de 'Suits' se despede da série após nove temporadas

View this post on Instagram

We did it Cli! Happy last day of getting Donna’s mojo on. Thank you for sweeping into my life five years ago and working your magic with my hair and heart. I couldn’t have done this without your sisterhood….we’ve spent so many hours together were even starting to look alike. #irishgirls. Til soon. 💕🙏🏻🧚‍♀️🍾 @clionafurey