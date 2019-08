Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo 'dá pista' sobre doutora que retornará na 16ª temporada

View this post on Instagram

I felt an absolute swelling of pride yesterday when the #Emmy nominations were announced and my old co-star and friend @iamsandraohinsta was on the list for a much deserved best actress nom for her incredible work on one of my new favorite shows @killingeve . Congrats my old friend! It’s been awhile since I last saw your lovely face but I could not be happier for you! @joshbkelley and I can’t wait for the second season and to watch you kill it at the #emmys2018 !!