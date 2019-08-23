Vikings: Ator avisa que 6ª temporada está se aproximando com foto no Instagram
A data de estreia da sexta e última temporada de “Vikings” ainda não foi divulgada. No entanto, parece que os novos episódios serão lançados em breve.
O ator que acaba de se juntar ao elenco, Andrei Claude, anunciou que a nova temporada está chegando com uma foto em seu Instagram. Confira:
Claude, que entra para a última temporada de “Vikings” como o personagem Ganbaatar, já é conhecido pelos fãs de “Game Of Thrones”, série em que interpretou Khal Rhalko.
Confira mais fotos dos bastidores compartilhadas pelo ator:
It's been exactly 22 weeks since we began shooting season 6, and it feels like no more than 2 Confucius was 100% right when he said "Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life" #lovemyjob #actorslife #grateful #filming #historyvikings #vikings #season6 #ireland
