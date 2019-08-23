Vikings: Ator avisa que 6ª temporada está se aproximando com foto no Instagram

Por Victória Bravo

A data de estreia da sexta e última temporada de “Vikings” ainda não foi divulgada. No entanto, parece que os novos episódios serão lançados em breve.

O ator que acaba de se juntar ao elenco, Andrei Claude, anunciou que a nova temporada está chegando com uma foto em seu Instagram. Confira:

Claude, que entra para a última temporada de “Vikings” como o personagem Ganbaatar, já é conhecido pelos fãs de “Game Of Thrones”, série em que interpretou Khal Rhalko.

Confira mais fotos dos bastidores compartilhadas pelo ator:

