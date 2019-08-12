BTS anuncia pausa por tempo indeterminado: 'descanso e relaxamento'
Uma das bandas de maior sucesso da música pop coreana atualmente, o BTS decidiu dar uma pausa na carreira por tempo indeterminado. Pelo Twitter, os músicos emitiram um comunicado oficial anunciando que, pela primeira vez, passarão por "um período estendido e oficial de descanso e relaxamento".
[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019
O anúncio também fez uma recomendação aos fãs: "Se você encontrar um integrante do BTS durante o período de férias, pedimos que demonstre consideração pela necessidade de descansar e aproveitar seu tempo livre".
Mas não há motivos para se preocupar — afinal, é apenas uma pausa. O grupo garantiu que voltará "renovado e recarregado para retribuir todo o amor que os fãs têm mostrado".
