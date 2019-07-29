Michelle Obama revelou a Meghan Markle o som mais bonito que já ouviu na vida
A edição britânica de setembro da revista Vogue trará ninguém menos do que Meghan Markle como editora convidada. Para a ocasião, a duquesa de Sussex fez uma entrevista com a ex-primeira-dama dos Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama.
“Meu primeiro pensamento foi que precisava ser alguém gentil, inspirador, motivador, engraçado, com seriedade e profundidade como leviandade”, escreveu Meghan a respeito. “Meu segundo pensamento: precisava ser Michelle Obama”.
Um dos assuntos mais curiosos que a Michelle revelou a Meghan Markle, foi o som mais bonito que ela já ouviu na vida e a resposta é simples: bebês.
“Quando Malia e Sasha eram recém-nascidas, Barack e eu podíamos perder horas apenas vendo-as dormir. Adorávamos ouvir os pequenos sons que elas faziam – especialmente a maneira como eles cantavam quando estavam mergulhadas em sonhos”, confessou a mãe das meninas que tem 21 e 18 anos atualmente.
Além de falar sobre a aprendizagem de lidar com a personalidade tão diferente das jovens, Michelle também descreveu sua experiência com a maternidade.
“Ser mãe tem sido uma lição de mestre em deixar ir. Por mais que tentemos, há muito o que não podemos controlar. Como mães, nós não queremos que nada ou ninguém machuque nossos bebês. Mas a vida tem outros planos. Joelhos machucados, estradas esburacadas e corações quebrados fazem parte do acordo. O que tanto me humilhou e me encorajou é ver a resiliência das minhas filhas. (…) A maternidade me ensinou que, na maior parte do tempo, meu trabalho é dar a eles o espaço para explorar e desenvolver as pessoas que querem ser. Não quem eu quero que elas sejam ou quem eu gostaria de ser nessa idade, mas quem eles são, lá no fundo. A maternidade também me ensinou que meu trabalho não é intimidar o caminho deles, em um esforço para eliminar todas as adversidades possíveis. Mas, em vez disso, preciso ser um lugar seguro e consistente para eles pousarem quando inevitavelmente falharem; e mostrar-lhes, repetidas vezes, como se levantarem sozinhos”, contou.
Michelle também mencionou na conversa o que a fez deixar sua carreira como advogada e se tornar reitora associada de serviços estudantis na Universidade de Chicago.
“Quando eu estava na faculdade, pensei que queria ser advogada porque parecia um trabalho para pessoas boas e respeitáveis. Demorei alguns anos para ouvir minha intuição e encontrar um caminho que se encaixasse melhor para quem eu era, por dentro e por fora”, confessou Michelle que se graduou pela Universidade Princeton e Harvard em Sociologia e Direito.
Aqui você pode ler a entrevista completa (em inglês).
