Kate Middleton divulga novas fotos de George, que completa 6 anos nesta segunda

Por Metro Jornal

Como ele cresceu! O príncipe George, primogênito de Kate Middleton e do príncipe William, completa 6 anos nesta segunda-feira, 22 de julho.

De 'janelinha' (ele já começou a trocar os dentes) e camisa da seleção inglesa de futebol, o garotinho posou para as lentes da mamãe. Kate Middleton, apaixonada por fotografia desde a época em que estudou História da Arte na universidade, tem demonstrado talento como "retratista" oficial da prole.

George é o terceiro na linha de sucessão ao trono inglês, atrás do avô, Charles, e do pai, William.

Os cliques foram divulgados pelo perfil oficial de Kate e William no Instagram, o Kensigton Royal.


