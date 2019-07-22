Kate Middleton divulga novas fotos de George, que completa 6 anos nesta segunda
Como ele cresceu! O príncipe George, primogênito de Kate Middleton e do príncipe William, completa 6 anos nesta segunda-feira, 22 de julho.
De 'janelinha' (ele já começou a trocar os dentes) e camisa da seleção inglesa de futebol, o garotinho posou para as lentes da mamãe. Kate Middleton, apaixonada por fotografia desde a época em que estudou História da Arte na universidade, tem demonstrado talento como "retratista" oficial da prole.
George é o terceiro na linha de sucessão ao trono inglês, atrás do avô, Charles, e do pai, William.
Os cliques foram divulgados pelo perfil oficial de Kate e William no Instagram, o Kensigton Royal.
View this post on Instagram
🦁🦁🦁 Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday. This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!
View this post on Instagram
🎂 Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday. This photograph was taken on holiday with the family by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!
View this post on Instagram
🎈⚽️ Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday. This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!
