Revelam qual seria reação de Diana ao ver Harry e Meghan Markle casados
Um guarda-costas que trabalhou para a princesa Diana durante oito anos revelou que certamente ela aprovaria e se sentiria feliz por Harry ter se casado com Meghan Markle.
Ken Wharfe contou ao Daily Mail que provavelmente Lady Di teria gostado do fato de Meghan quebrar alguns padrões, por ser divorciada e estadunidense.
“Eu posso ver Diana apontando a monarquia com uma força daquelas, dizendo: 'Isto é fantástico, este é o futuro desta família, é assim que tem que ser e estar'”, comentou durante a entrevista.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson
Ele também mencionou que a sogra teria aprovado a maneira como Meghan lida com a mídia, explicando que sua carreira como atriz lhe deu "uma enorme vantagem".
“Meghan é uma artista consumada com seu passado teatral, o que lhe dá uma enorme vantagem em lidar com o público. Eu me lembro de seu primeiro evento público com Harry (…) e ela foi tão brilhante em lidar com a mídia e falar com as pessoas com sinceridade em sua voz. Diana teria gostado disso”, terminou.
View this post on Instagram
Lady Diana with Prince Harry and William on their first day of school at Eton College, September 1995. #royalty #royalfamily #ladidi #princessdiana #princewilliam #britishroyalfamily #ladidi #foreverchic #timelessbeauty #foreverbeautiful #vintagelovers #vintage #retro #styleicon #stylish #treschic #chicpeople #vintagechic #uberstylishpeople #couple #relax #vintagephotography #styleicon #timeless #chicpeople #chicliving #princessdi
Mostre que você não é um robô
fake news?