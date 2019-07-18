Meghan Markle faz desabafo sincero sobre sua vida na realeza britânica
Ser parte da realeza e da monarquia britânica pode parecer um conto de fadas para alguns, mas a realidade é bem diferente disso segundo Meghan Markle.
Esta semana, durante a estreia do filme live action do Rei Leão, em Londres, a duquesa de Sussex revelou que a "a vida nem sempre é fácil" durante uma conversa com o músico Pharrell Williams e o momento que acabou sendo gravado.
No áudio é possível ouvir Pharrell dizendo para Meghan e Harry: “Estou muito feliz pela sua união. O amor é incrível. É maravilhoso. Eu só queria te dizer que isso significa muito para muitos de nós, e estamos realmente apoiando-os”. Após as palavras de agradecimento, Meghan reponde: “Obrigada, eles não fazem isso ser fácil”.
Este foi a primeira noite de evento em que Harry e Meghan saíram sozinhos desde o nascimento do seu primeiro filho, Archie.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
