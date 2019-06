Inglesa dá à luz durante show de Pink e batiza bebê em homenagem à cantora

View this post on Instagram

These two doctors at @sthknhs delivered a baby at @pink 's Anfield concert last night after her mum went in to early labour! What a special delivery that certainly got the party started! #seewhatwedidthere Read the full story by clicking on the link in the bio #dollypink #pinkconcert2019 #pinkbaby #gethepartystarted #bornunderthekop #newborn