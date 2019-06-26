William e Kate Middleton apoiam a orientação sexual dos filhos: 'Não me preocupa se eles são gays'
Esta semana, príncipe William, agora conhecido como duque de Cambridge, disse que ele e Kate Middleton apoiarão plenamente a opção sexual dos seus filhos, George, Louis e Charlotte.
De acordo com o Metro Reino Unido, ele revelou sua opinião durante um evento em The Albert Kennedy Trust (Akt), uma instituição de caridade LBGT que combate à falta de moradia de jovens deste grupo.
Tudo começou quando durante um debate, um jovem gay, que pediu para não ser identificado, disse a William: "Se seu filho um dia no futuro dissesse sou gay ou sou lésbica… Como você reagiria?".
O duque, que estava fazendo a primeira visita de um membro da família real a uma organização LGBT, respondeu: “Sabe de uma coisa? Já perguntei isso para mim também. Eu acho que você realmente não começa a pensar nisso até que se torna pai, e eu acho obviamente positivo para mim”, respondeu.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden's den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together."
William contou que conversou muito sobre o assunto com Kate, para se preparar e se certificar de “apoiar e saber como passar pelo processo” ao lado dos filhos.
Ele também acrescentou: “Não me preocupa se eles são gays, me preocupa como todos os outros reagirão e perceberão, e então a pressão estará sobre eles”.
Recentemente, o duque também expressou sua tristeza com o recente ataque em um ônibus de Londres contra um casal de lésbicas dizendo: "Fiquei realmente chocado com o ataque".
