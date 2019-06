Penélope Cruz reclama que homens não podem mais ‘elogiar’ mulheres

View this post on Instagram

Elsewhere in the cover interview, @penelopecruzoficial in a black leather jacket by Schott NYC and more @atelierswarovski talks about relishing bad reviews. ‘If you only got “yeses” and good reviews, and you didn’t sometimes have films that were received in a more cold way? You would not have the same hunger.’ Photographed by @luiigiandiango and styled by @juancebrian. For the full interview, pick up the August issue, on newsstands Thursday 27 June.