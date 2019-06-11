Incêndio na Universal Studios em 2008 queimou faixas inéditas de Nirvana, Eminem e mais

Um incêndio que ocorreu há mais de 10 anos em Hollywood só teve seus danos reais revelados na última semana, através de documentos obtidos pelo jornal estadunidense The New York Times.

Em 2008, um incêndio tomou conta do Universal Studios, na Califórnia. Inicialmente, foi reportado que apenas a parte cinematográfica do estúdio havia sido afetada, com sets de filmes clássicos como "De Volta para o Futuro" sendo atingidos. No entanto, documentos revelam que o fogo espalhou-se por todo o pavilhão, tomando conta também de locais que guardavam material de anos da música.

O jornal fala em cerca de 500 mil músicas destruídas no acidente, que queimou por quase 24 horas. Nas chamas, material de artistas como Nirvana, Guns N'Roses, Eminem, Beck, Soundgarden e R.E.M foi destruído.

tens of thousands of master tapes, multitracks, unheard session material: gone. from classics (Chuck Berry & Etta James & the Chess catalog, Coltrane & Impulse, Buddy Holly, Billie Holiday) right through to the 00s — pic.twitter.com/kJLt6hBKv9

Artistas mais antigos de gêneros como o gospel, blues, jazz e country também tiveram parte de seus registros queimados, constituindo uma perda para a história da música.

Nitsuh Abebe, editor do The New York Times, escreveu que "não há indicação de que artistas foram informados disso", mas acredita que "alguns definitivamente sabiam".

Confira, a seguir, os artistas cujo material poderia ter estado entre o material perdido nas chamas:

Benny Goodman, Cab Calloway, the Andrews Sisters, the Ink Spots, the Mills Brothers, Lionel Hampton, Ray Charles, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Clara Ward, Sammy Davis Jr., Les Paul, Fats Domino, Big Mama Thornton, Burl Ives, the Weavers, Kitty Wells, Ernest Tubb, Lefty Frizzell, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Bobby (Blue) Bland, B.B. King, Ike Turner, the Four Tops, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Joan Baez, Neil Diamond, Sonny and Cher, the Mamas and the Papas, Joni Mitchell, Captain Beefheart, Cat Stevens, the Carpenters, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Al Green, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Elton John, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Buffett, the Eagles, Don Henley, Aerosmith, Steely Dan, Iggy Pop, Rufus and Chaka Khan, Barry White, Patti LaBelle, Yoko Ono, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the Police, Sting, George Strait, Steve Earle, R.E.M., Janet Jackson, Eric B. and Rakim, New Edition, Bobby Brown, Guns N’ Roses, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Sonic Youth, No Doubt, Nine Inch Nails, Snoop Dogg, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Hole, Beck, Sheryl Crow, Tupac Shakur, Eminem, 50 Cent and the Roots.