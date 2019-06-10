Com Anna Faris entre os convidados, Chris Pratt se casa com Katherine Schwarzenegger
O noivado foi curto! Chris Pratt, 39 anos, se casou com a escritora Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, no último sábado (8), no Rancho San Ysidro, na Califórnia. Os noivos compartilharam a notícia no dia seguinte em suas redes sociais.
"Foi íntimo e emocionante. Nós nos sentimos tão abençoados em começar esse novo capítulo de nossas vidas. Nós somos tão agradecidos a nossas famílias e amigos que nos apoiaram", escreveu o Peter Quill de "Guardiães da Galáxia".
Entre os convidados estava Anna Faris, que foi casada com Pratt por dez anos, até 2017. Os dois têm um filho de 6 anos, Jack. Segundo a revista People, o ator Arnold Schwarzenegger levou a filha até o altar.
Durante a cerimônia, Pratt e Katherine usaram terno e vestido feitos sob medida pela Armani.
O casal começou a namorar em 2018 e anunciou noivado em janeiro último.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
Mostre que você não é um robô
fake news?