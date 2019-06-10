Com Anna Faris entre os convidados, Chris Pratt se casa com Katherine Schwarzenegger

Por Metro Jornal

O noivado foi curto! Chris Pratt, 39 anos, se casou com a escritora Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, no último sábado (8), no Rancho San Ysidro, na Califórnia. Os noivos compartilharam a notícia no dia seguinte em suas redes sociais.

"Foi íntimo e emocionante. Nós nos sentimos tão abençoados em começar esse novo capítulo de nossas vidas. Nós somos tão agradecidos a nossas famílias e amigos que nos apoiaram", escreveu o Peter Quill de "Guardiães da Galáxia".

Entre os convidados estava Anna Faris, que foi casada com Pratt por dez anos, até 2017. Os dois têm um filho de 6 anos, Jack. Segundo a revista People, o ator Arnold Schwarzenegger  levou a filha até o altar.

Durante a cerimônia, Pratt e Katherine usaram terno e vestido feitos sob medida pela Armani.

O casal começou a namorar em 2018 e anunciou noivado em janeiro último.


