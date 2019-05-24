Ainda há ingressos para os shows do BTS em São Paulo neste fim de semana

As barracas armadas à frente do Allianz Parque há meses demonstram a popularidade do grupo BTS, a maior referência atual em pop coreano do mundo.

Após uma venda de ingressos tumultuada e que esgotou em horas – provocando choro e ranger de dentes especialmente entre adolescentes –, o septeto formado por Taehyung, Yoongi, Jin, Jungkook, Namjoon, Jimin and Hoseok aterrissa, enfim, em São Paulo para dois shows que ocupam o estádio, amanhã e domingo, às 19h, dentro da turnê “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself”.

Oficialmente os ingressos estão esgotados, mas, até o fim da tarde desta sexta-feira (24), ainda havia entradas disponíveis, no site eventim.com.br, nos setores cadeira inferior (R$ 510) e cadeira superior (R$ 290).

Só em 2018, o BTS emplacou dois álbuns em primeiro lugar na Billboard 200 e teve sua “Fake Love” como a segunda faixa mais tocada no Spotify.