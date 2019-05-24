Ainda há ingressos para os shows do BTS em São Paulo neste fim de semana
As barracas armadas à frente do Allianz Parque há meses demonstram a popularidade do grupo BTS, a maior referência atual em pop coreano do mundo.
Após uma venda de ingressos tumultuada e que esgotou em horas – provocando choro e ranger de dentes especialmente entre adolescentes –, o septeto formado por Taehyung, Yoongi, Jin, Jungkook, Namjoon, Jimin and Hoseok aterrissa, enfim, em São Paulo para dois shows que ocupam o estádio, amanhã e domingo, às 19h, dentro da turnê “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself”.
Oficialmente os ingressos estão esgotados, mas, até o fim da tarde desta sexta-feira (24), ainda havia entradas disponíveis, no site eventim.com.br, nos setores cadeira inferior (R$ 510) e cadeira superior (R$ 290).
Só em 2018, o BTS emplacou dois álbuns em primeiro lugar na Billboard 200 e teve sua “Fake Love” como a segunda faixa mais tocada no Spotify.
- #BrazilWantsLoveYourselfTour
- #BTSatMGA
- #BTSatSMA
- #BTSCulturalMeritMedal
- #BTSnaCinemark
- #BTSonGMA
- (G) I-DLE
- (g)i-dle
- 10cm
- 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour
- 2019 Billboard Music Awards
- 2019 grammys
- 25 de agosto
- 28º SEOUL MUSIC AWARDS
- 2NE1
- a guide to bts
- a que horas é o grammy
- a que horas o grammy começa
- AAA2018
- álbum What is Love?
- Allianz
- Allianz Park
- Allianz Parque
- allianz parque bts
- allianz parque capacidade
- allianz parque show
- allianz parque shows
- América
- America's Got Talent BTS
- America’s Got Talent
- AOA
- Apink
- apl.de.ap
- Ariana Grande
- ariana grande grammy
- ariana grande no grammy
- Army Bts
- Ásia
- Asia Artist Awards de 2018
- ator Matthew McConaughey
- atriz
- atriz de Game Of Thrones
- bangtan
- Bangtan Boys
- bangtanboys
- Baz Luhrmann
- Baz Luhrmann bts
- bbmas 2019
- Best Recording Package
- Best Recording Package BTS
- big hit
- Big Hit Entertainment
- bighit
- Billboard 200
- Billboard 200 BTS
- Billboard Music Awards
- Black Eyed Peas
- Black Eyed Peas BTS
- Black Eyed Peas e BTS
- Black Pink
- Blood Sweat & Tears
- boy band
- boy band BTS
- boy band coreana
- Bradley Cooper
- brandi carlile
- Brazil
- Brendon Urie
- BTOB
- BTS
- BTS 2018
- bts 2019
- BTS 25 de agosto
- BTS AAA 2018
- BTS AAA2018
- bts akari
- BTS America's Got Talent
- bts AND Baz Luhrmann
- bts army
- BTS bate recorde com DNA
- BTS bate recorde histórico
- BTS bate recorde histórico com single "DNA"
- BTS Best Recording Package
- BTS Billboard 200
- BTS Brasil
- BTS Brasil 2019
- bts burn the stage
- bts cute
- BTS E Baz Luhrmann
- BTS e Charlie
- BTS e Charlie Puth
- BTS e Exo
- BTS e Matthew McConaughey
- BTS Epiphany
- bts fake love
- BTS fandon
- BTS Fifa
- bts fotos 2018
- bts funny
- bts funny 2018
- BTS Generation Unlimited
- bts grammy
- BTS Grammy 2019
- bts ibighit
- bts idol line
- bts idol trans
- bts ingressos
- bts jimin
- bts jin
- bts jungkook
- BTS LG
- BTS Love Yourself
- bts matt
- bts members
- bts meme
- BTS memes
- bts mv
- BTS na França
- bts news
- BTS no AAA 2018
- BTS no AAA2018
- BTS no Allianz Parque
- BTS no America's Got Talent
- BTS no Asia Artist Awards de 2018
- BTS no Brasil
- bts no brasil 2019
- BTS no grammy
- BTS no Grammy 2019
- BTS no MAMA 2018
- BTS no MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards
- BTS no V Live
- BTS nos Estados Unidos
- BTS nos EUA
- bts on fallon
- BTS ONU
- bts reaction
- bts run
- bts run ep 59
- bts scared
- bts show
- bts show no brasil 2019
- bts stan
- bts taehyung
- BTS Teen Choice Awards
- bts v
- bts views
- bts viral
- BTS World Tour: Love Yourself
- Burn the Stage
- Burn the Stage BTS
- Canadá
- capital da Coreia do Sul
- Cardi B
- cardi b billboard awards 2019
- cardi b grammy
- Chaeyoung
- Charlie Puth
- Childish Gambino
- Chungha
- ciara
- circo de soleil brasil 2019
- cirque du soleil sp
- comedic
- copa do mundo
- Copa do Mundo FIFA 2018
- coréia do sul
- CRIANÇAS VADIOS
- Dahyun
- DEZESSETE
- documentário BTS
- Drake
- drake grammy
- DUAS VEZES
- é revelado
- edicion bts
- em que canal o grammy vai passar
- em que canal vai passar o grammy 2019
- Epiphany
- Epiphany BTS
- Escola Estadual Raul Brasil
- escola Raul Brasil
- escola raul brasil Suzano
- escola são paulo
- euphoria bts
- europa
- evan ross
- evan ross grammy 2019
- Eventim
- eventim bts
- EXO
- EXO e GOT7
- Exo Fifa
- Exo Power
- Fake Love
- Fake Love - BTS
- fake love - canção de drake
- fake love bts tradução
- fandon
- fandon BTS
- fanfic imagine bts
- fifa
- fifa 2018
- filme bts
- Filme do BTS
- Filme do BTS no Brasil
- fotos bts
- fotos de jungkook
- funny 2018 bts
- funny video
- g1 sp
- Game of Thrones
- GANCHA
- ganhadores do grammy
- Generation Unlimited
- Generation Unlimited BTS
- genie music awards
- george clinton
- george clinton grammy 2019
- GFRIEND
- GIFÃO
- glenn close
- Good Morning America
- gore brasil
- GOT7
- grammy
- grammy 2018
- grammy 2019
- Grammy 2019 BTS
- grammy 2019 canal
- grammy 2019 cardi b
- grammy 2019 horario
- grammy 2019 indicados
- grammy 2019 looks
- grammy 2019 votar
- Grammy Awards
- grammy awards 2019
- grammy awards de 2019
- grammy data
- grammy indicados
- grammy indicados 2019
- grammy looks
- grammy nominations
- grammy nominees
- grammy nominees 2019
- grammy performers 2019
- grammy vencedores
- Grammys
- grammys 2019
- grupo
- grupo 2NE1
- Grupo Black Eyed Peas
- Grupo BTS
- h.e.r
- Halsey
- Harry Connick Jr
- he Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Honne
- https://www.metrojornal.com.br/entretenimento/2018/11/23/grupo-bts-supera-one-direction-com-filme-burn-stage-movie.html
- huening kai
- Hueningkai
- Hwang Chi Yeol
- hwang chiyeol
- ícone
- IM CHANG JUNG
- imagine bts
- indicações grammy 2019
- indicados
- indicados ao grammy
- indicados ao grammy 2019
- indicados grammy
- indicados grammy 2019
- ingresso bts
- ingresso rápido
- ingressos bts
- ingressos bts 2019
- ingressos bts 2019 allianz parque
- ingressos bts 2019 brasil
- IZ * ONE
- iza grammy
- J-Hope
- j-hope bts scared
- Jamie Dornan
- Jeongyeon
- Jihyo
- Jimin
- jimin bts scared
- Jin
- jin bts scared
- jokes
- Jungkook
- jungkook bts scared
- K-pop
- Kardashians
- katy perry
- katy perry grammy
- katy perry grammy 2019
- Kelly Clarkson
- Kendrick Lamar
- Khalid
- Kim Nam-joon
- Kim Yeon Ja e Celeb Five
- kpop
- kylie jenner
- kylie jenner grammy
- kylie jenner grammy 2019
- Lady Gaga
- lady gaga grammy
- lady gaga shallow
- Lauren Daigle
- let's test bts' nerve
- LG BTS
- LG Q7 BTS Edition
- live nation
- live nation brasil
- looks do grammy
- looks do grammy 2019
- Love Yourself
- Love Yourself: Answer
- Love Yourself: Tear
- Love Yourself: Tear BTS
- Lovelyz
- Maisie Williams
- Maisie Williams Game Of Thrones
- MAMAMOO
- mapa do brasil
- Mariah Carey
- Matthew McConaughey
- Matthew McConaughey BTS
- MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards
- MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards BTS
- membros bts
- memes
- memes BTS
- mga
- mga 2018 kpop
- MIC Drop
- MIC Drop do grupo BTS
- Michael Strahan
- mina
- momo
- MOMOLAND
- Mono
- Mono BTS
- Monsta X
- Moon Jae-in
- música
- musica bts
- musica sul-coreana
- nagoya dome bts 2019
- Nasce Uma Estrela
- Naver Green Factory
- Nayeon
- NBC
- nbc tv
- NCT 127
- nct127
- new bts video
- Nicki Minaj
- Norazo
- novo álbum
- novo album do bts
- novo grupo da Big Hit
- NU'EST W
- Oh My Girl
- onde assistir o grammy 2019
- onde vai passar o grammy 2019
- ONU BTS
- passagem brasília
- Paula Abdul
- performs
- pop
- post malone
- post malone grammy
- post malone grammy 2019
- prêmio grammy
- presidente sul-coreano
- presidente sul-coreano Moon Jae In
- Primeiro integrante do TXT
- quando é o grammy
- quem vc seria do bts
- QUERO UM
- quiz
- quiz bts
- rapper americana
- rapper americana Nicki Minaj
- raul brasil
- rdt lady gaga
- rede abc
- Reputation
- RM
- Robin Roberts
- ropa bts
- Rosamund Pike
- Roy Kim
- run bts ep 59
- Run BTS IS BACK! 2019 Teaser
- Sana
- scary bts experience
- Sebastian Stan
- Shawn Mendes
- Shinee
- show
- show bts
- show bts brasil 2019
- show bts no brasil 2019
- show do bts no brasil
- show do bts no brasil 2019
- show do bts no brasil 2019 ingressos
- show sandy e junior
- single "DNA"
- SNL
- Steve Aoki
- steve aoki bts
- Steve Aoki revela remix de BTS
- Suga
- suga bts
- suga bts scared
- suga of bts
- Sul-coreano
- sul-coreano Moon Jae In
- Sunmi
- Taboo
- Taehyun
- talk show
- Taylor Swift
- taylor swift billboard awards 2019
- tear - assunto
- Teen Choice Awards
- Teen Choice Awards 2018
- Teen Choice Awards BTS
- Teen Choice BTS
- television
- The Beatles For The 21st Century
- The Black Eyed Peas
- The Black Eyed Peas BTS
- The Boyz
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Graham Norton Show BTS]
- the grammys
- the stage - canção de avenged sevenfold
- the tonight show
- The Tonight Show BTS
- The Tonight Show Starring
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- The Truth Untold
- Tickets for Fun
- TIGRE BÊBADO
- tiroteio em escola sp
- tnt ao vivo
- tnt go
- tnt online
- Tomorrow X Together.
- Tomorrowland
- tonight
- Tour BTS
- Trafalgar Releasing
- Trending Topics
- TWICE
- TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
- Tzuyu
- v bts scared
- V Live
- V Live BTS
- Veludo Vermelho
- vencedores grammy 2018
- viagogo
- videoclipe
- videoclipe de Epiphany
- videoclipe Epiphany
- views
- views bts
- views youtube
- vingadores
- VIXX
- vlive
- Wanna One
- weezer
- What is Love?
- who is bts
- Whoopi Goldberg
- will.iam
- With Nell
- With Nell e Honne
- WJSN (Garotas Cósmicas)
- Yeonjun
- Yeonjun TXT
- Yong Junhyung
Mostre que você não é um robô
fake news?