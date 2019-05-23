No.6 Collaborations Project: Próximo álbum de Ed Sheeran terá parcerias com 21 artistas
Ed Sheeran contou com três colaborações recentes em seus singles: Justin Bieber em "I Don't Care" e Chance the Rapper e PnB Rock em "Cross Me". Pois o próximo álbum será todo assim, na base da parceria.
O compositor inglês contou que pretende fazer referências ao início da sua carreira com "No.6 Collaborations Project", disco que vai ser lançado em 12 de julho.
"Antes de assinar contrato com gravadora, eu fiz um EP chamado No.5 Collaborations Project. Desde então, eu sempre quis fazer outro, então eu comecei No.6 no meu notebook quando eu estava em turnê no ano passado. Sou muito fã de todos os artistas com quem colaborei e é muito divertido fazer", disse em post no Instagram.
Os nomes das músicas já foram divulgados, mas o restante dos 'feat.' ainda não foram divulgados: foram riscados nas imagens que Sheeran divulgou.
Pela contagem, além de Bieber, Chance the Rapper e PnB Rock, são mais 19 artistas colaborando com o novo disco, muitos em conjunto na mesma faixa.
Veja a tracklist:
- Beautiful people
- South of the border
- Cross me com Chace the Rapper e PnB Rock
- Take me back to London
- Best part of me
- I don't care com Justin Bieber
- Antisocial
- Remember the Name
- Feels
- Put it all on me
- Nothing on you
- I don't want your money
- 1000 nights
- Way to break my heart
- Blow
Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x
