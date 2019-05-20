Game of Thrones: Elenco se despede de personagens em posts emocionados
Para o elenco de "Game of Thrones", o final chegou em 2018, quando os últimos episódios da série foram filmados. No último domingo (19), quando foi ao ar o último episódio da última temporada, atores e atrizes puderam finalmente dizer adeus a seus personagens.
Emilia Clarke, que interpretou Daenerys Targaryen, um dos personagens mais queridos e controversos nesse encerramento, publicou fotos em que apareceu caracterizada como a Mãe dos Dragões e ao lado do elenco. "Esse capítulo ocupou grande espaço da minha vida adulta. Essa mulher roubou meu coração", afirmou ela. "'Game of Thrones' me moldou como mulher, atriz e como ser humano. Eu gostaria que meu querido pai estivesse aqui agora para ver quão longe nós fomos. Mas a vocês, queridos fãs mágicos, eu devo tantos agradecimentos, por seu olhar constante no que fizemos", afirmou ela.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Sophie Turner, que literalmente cresceu no set, agradeceu a Sansa. "Obrigada por me ensinar resiliência, coragem e o que força verdadeira é realmente. Obrigada por me ensinar a ser gentil e paciente. Eu cresci com você. Eu me apaixonei por você aos 13 anos e agora, dez anos depois… aos 23 eu te deixo para trás, mas nunca abandonarei o que você me ensinou", escreveu ela.
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
John Bradley, que interpretou Samwell Tarly, voltou ao início da experiência: publicou uma selfie em que segurava o script das primeiras gravações da primeira temporada, realizadas em 2010. "Isso foi entregue a mim quando desembarquei em Belfast (onde parte da série foi filmada) pela primeira vez, semanas antes de começarmos a filmar. Foi nesse ensaio onde conheci Kit (Harington, o Jon Snow) e foi a primeira vez que usei o figurino de todas as oito temporadas. Estou feliz que guardei isso", disse ele.
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋
Pedro Pascal, que se despediu de seu Oberyn Martell na temporada quatro, publicou retratos dos bastidores e aproveitou para agradecer os showrunners David Benioff e D.B. Weiss. "Mudaram a minha vida", disse ele.
To the mensches who changed my life, I salute. To being around the very most gorgeous people, to dental work and to no one messing with Sansa except me when I refuse to let her nap. It changed your lives and mine. #GameofThrones, the greatest show on television… so far 😉😉😉
