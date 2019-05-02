Grupo BTS ganha dois prêmios e faz performance surpreendente no BBMAs

Por Wellington Botelho

O BTS ganhou como melhor artista social e melhor grupo no Billboard Music Awards 2019 (BBMAs). O importante evento da música ocorreu nesta quarta-feira (01).

Com isso, os jovens Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V e Jungkook receberam a estatueta de top social artist pelo terceiro ano consecutivo.

BTS Reprodução

"Boy With Luv"

A boy band de k-pop sul-coreana também fez uma performance surpreendente de "Boy With Luv". A apresentação foi feita com Halsey.

Parte do cenário usado no clipe foi reproduzido na performance. O público colaborou em vários momentos da música com gritos. Confira como foi:

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Em poucos dias de lançamento, MV de ‘Boy With Luv’ do grupo BTS bate 200 milhões de views

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo