Escritora revela o comentário que iniciou conflito entre Harry e William por Meghan Markle
A escritora Katie Nicholl, que publicou recentemente um livro sobre o relacionamento de Harry com sua esposa Meghan Markle, afirmou que o filho mais novo de Lady Di levou as coisas "muito a sério" quando o irmão William mostrou preocupação e fez um comentário sobre seu relacionamento que não foi bem recebido.
De acordo com o Infobae, os irmãos pareciam notavelmente distantes durante a celebração da páscoa com a rainha Elizabeth II no Castelo de Windsor.
“William é muito protetor com Harry”, disse Nicholl à Fox News. "Ele ama Harry, sempre houve um laço fraterno forte… Eu não tenho certeza se o relacionamento é o que costumava ser, mas as relações evoluem com o tempo."
The Duke of Cambridge has today become Patron of homeless charity The Passage – here His Royal Highness is pictured with The Duke of Sussex and their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in an early visit to @passagecharity. Swipe 👉 to see a visitor’s book entry made by The Duke of Cambridge and Diana, Princess of Wales in 1993. The Duke has made additional visits to the charity at various points over the last 25 years.
No entanto, parece que as coisas começaram a se distanciar depois que William alertou o irmão sobre a rapidez do sue compromisso.
“William estava preocupado com o relacionamento ter sido oficializado tão rapidamente. Ele provavelmente é única pessoa próxima o suficiente (de Harry) e perguntou se ele tinha certeza do que estava fazendo”, revelou no documentário do Princesses At War.
Antes de anunciar seu compromisso em novembro de 2017, o então príncipe Harry namorou a ex-atriz de “Suits” por pouco mais de um ano.
A jornalista mencionou que conselho apenas “irritou” Harry, que é “muito protetor com Meghan” e acabou vendo isso como “uma crítica, como se o irmão não apoiasse seu casamento”.
Esperamos que as coisas se resolvam após o nascimento do primeiro filho dos duques de Sussex, algo que pode acontecer a qualquer momento!
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.