Escritora revela o comentário que iniciou conflito entre Harry e William por Meghan Markle

The Duke of Cambridge has today become Patron of homeless charity The Passage – here His Royal Highness is pictured with The Duke of Sussex and their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in an early visit to @passagecharity. Swipe 👉 to see a visitor’s book entry made by The Duke of Cambridge and Diana, Princess of Wales in 1993. The Duke has made additional visits to the charity at various points over the last 25 years.