Em poucos dias de lançamento, MV de ‘Boy With Luv’ do grupo BTS bate 200 milhões de views

Por Wellington Botelho

O videoclipe de ‘Boy With Luv’ do grupo sul-coreano BTS bateu 200 milhões de visualizações no YouTube. A novidade é um feat com Halsey.

Em poucos dias de lançamento, o novo MV registrou o número impressionante na madrugada desta quarta-feira (24/04).

MV mais visto do BTS, videoclipe ‘DNA’ já tem mais de 700 milhões de visualizações no YouTube

O trabalho, lançado em 12 de abril pela boy band  de k-pop, faz parte do novo álbum ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’. Confira o videoclipe:

Sucesso mundial

O MV de ‘Boy With Luv’ também conquistou outro número muito importante no mundo da música. A produção bateu o recorde de vídeo mais visto em 24 horas de todos os tempos na plataforma.

BTS Reprodução

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Grupo BTS ocupa primeira posição na Billboard 200 com novo álbum e quebra recorde dos Beatles

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo