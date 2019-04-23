Grupo BTS ocupa primeira posição na Billboard 200 com novo álbum e quebra recorde dos Beatles

BTS se destaca novamente: O grupo sul-coreano ocupa a primeira posição no importante ranking Billboard 200 pela terceira vez.

O ranking classifica os álbuns mais populares da semana em todos os gêneros, por vendas e atividade de streaming. Confira:

Reprodução

O sucesso é graças ao novo álbum “Map Of The Soul: Persona”, lançado em 12 de abril. Com isso, o grupo se iguala aos Beatles (que precisou de 11 meses e uma semana) em paradas de vendas de discos nos EUA.

A boy band de K-Pop precisou de apenas 11 meses para emplacar 'Love Yourself: Tear' (2018), 'Love Yourself: Answer' (2018) e 'Map of The Soul: Persona' (2019).

O novo álbum também foi número 1 em três países (Reino Unido, Austrália e Estados Unidos) e teve 230 mil unidades vendidas.

LEIA TAMBÉM: