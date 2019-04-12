Grupo BTS lança novo álbum ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

O grupo sul-coreano BTS lançou nesta sexta-feira (12) o novo álbum ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’. São sete novas músicas.

O trabalho musical era esperado com muita expectativa pelos milhares de fãs da boy band de k-pop. Uma contagem regressiva aguardava o lançamento.

Namjoon, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin e Taehyung são integrantes da banda. Confira os novos singles:

O grupo também lançou hoje o videoclipe de 'Boy With Luv'. O MV é uma parceria com a cantora americana Halsey. Confira:

O tema já dominou as redes sociais. As hashtag "#PERSONAWelcomeParty", "#BoyWithLuvOutNow" e "#MapOfTheSoulPersona" são trending topics no Twitter.

