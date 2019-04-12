Grupo BTS lança novo álbum ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’
O grupo sul-coreano BTS lançou nesta sexta-feira (12) o novo álbum ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’. São sete novas músicas.
O trabalho musical era esperado com muita expectativa pelos milhares de fãs da boy band de k-pop. Uma contagem regressiva aguardava o lançamento.
#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA Album Release #작은것들을위한시 #BoyWithLuv
▶Apple: https://t.co/HRdfnqHrtQ
▶Spotify: https://t.co/leuT0w908Y
▶Amazon: https://t.co/xEc4U9DGS8
▶Youtube Music: https://t.co/E2J4Ww7osZ
▶DEEZER: https://t.co/xTk79DPy6s
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) April 12, 2019
Namjoon, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin e Taehyung são integrantes da banda. Confira os novos singles:
O grupo também lançou hoje o videoclipe de 'Boy With Luv'. O MV é uma parceria com a cantora americana Halsey. Confira:
#BTS #방탄소년단 <작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) feat. Halsey> Official Teaser 2
(https://t.co/yT6jldhqNS)#작은것들을위한시 #BoyWithLuv
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) April 10, 2019
O tema já dominou as redes sociais. As hashtag "#PERSONAWelcomeParty", "#BoyWithLuvOutNow" e "#MapOfTheSoulPersona" são trending topics no Twitter.
This Saturday! @nbcsnl #BTSxSNL pic.twitter.com/jfPxSDvZZw
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) April 10, 2019
