'Boy With Luv' do grupo BTS já ultrapassou 20 milhões de views no Youtube em poucas horas

O grupo sul-coreano BTS lançou nesta sexta-feira (12) o videoclipe de 'Boy With Luv'. O MV é uma parceria com a cantora americana Halsey.

Em poucas horas, o videoclipe já ultrapassou 20 milhões de visualizações na plataforma de vídeos. Confira o material:

O trabalho faz parte do novo álbum ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, também lançado pela boy band de k-pop nesta sexta-feira.

O tema já dominou as redes sociais. As hashtag "#PERSONAWelcomeParty", "#BoyWithLuvOutNow" e "#MapOfTheSoulPersona" são trending topics no Twitter.

