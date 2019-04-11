J-Hope do grupo BTS aparece dançado em Nova York e ‘quebra a internet’

Por Wellington Botelho

Um vídeo onde mostra o jovem J-Hope, integrante do grupo sul-coreano BTS, dançado ‘movimentou’ a internet nesta manhã.

O material, de apenas de um minuto e meio, foi gravado em Nova York e compartilhado nesta quinta-feira (11) no Twitter. Confira o vídeo:

Em poucos minutos, a postagem já somou mais de um milhão de reproduções. Também conta com quase 500 mil curtidas.

Como sempre, o integrante da boy band de k-pop encantou os fãs. “EU TE AMO!”, “lindo demais” e “Te adoro” foram alguns dos comentários.

