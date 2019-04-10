Grupo BTS libera segundo teaser do videoclipe 'Boy With Luv'

O grupo sul-coreano BTS liberou nesta quarta-feira (10/04) o segundo teaser oficial do próximo videoclipe 'Boy With Luv'.

O MV faz parte do novo álbum ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’. O trabalho será lançado nesta sexta-feira (12). Confira a novidade:

Parceria: O single é um feat da boy band de k-pop com a cantora americana Halsey, 24 anos. No total, serão sete novas músicas no álbum.

O assunto já é um dos mais comentados do Twitter. A hashtag '#BoyWithLuvTeaser2' entrou para o trending topics da rede social.

