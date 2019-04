Mel C será uma das atrações da Parada LGBT de São Paulo em junho

View this post on Instagram

Myself and @sink_the_pink are proud to announce details of a unique, world-colliding live show, which we will debut on a tour of Pride events later this summer. Beginning in São Paulo on June 21st, this thrilling collaboration will also bring the party to the likes of London, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Brighton and Dublin, with more dates and details to be unveiled soon. 🌈#MelanieC #sinkthepink #pride