Da mesma produtora do BTS, grupo TXT divulga videoclipe 'Blue Orangeade'

Por Wellington Botelho

O grupo TXT, da mesma produtora do BTS, divulgou o videoclipe 'Blue Orangeade'.  A produção foi liberada neste domingo (07) no YouTube.

A boy band sul-coreana de k-pop é composta pelos jovens Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun e Hueningkai.

Sucesso no YouTube: Canais do grupo BTS possuem mais de 7 bilhões de views na plataforma de vídeos

TXT debutou em 4 de março de 2019 com o EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. O MV é um Lyric Video. Confira a novidade:

