Divulgada track list do novo álbum do grupo BTS: 'Map Of The Soul: Persona'

Foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (08) a track list do novo álbum do grupo sul-coreano BTS. O esperado trabalho 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' será lançado em 12 de abril pela boy band de k-pop.

A produtora BigHit Entertainment compartilhou os nomes no Twitter. No total, são 7 músicas novas. Confira os singles:

Repercussão

Extremamente ansiosos, as centenas de fãs repercutiram o assunto imediatamente. #PersonaTracklist é um dos temas mais comentados do Twitter no momento.

