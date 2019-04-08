Divulgada track list do novo álbum do grupo BTS: 'Map Of The Soul: Persona'

Por Wellington Botelho

Foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (08) a track list do novo álbum do grupo sul-coreano BTS. O esperado trabalho 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' será lançado em 12 de abril pela boy band de k-pop.

Sucesso no YouTube: Canais do grupo BTS possuem mais de 7 bilhões de views na plataforma de vídeos

A produtora BigHit Entertainment compartilhou os nomes no Twitter. No total, são 7 músicas novas. Confira os singles:

Repercussão

Extremamente ansiosos, as centenas de fãs repercutiram o assunto imediatamente. #PersonaTracklist é um dos temas mais comentados do Twitter no momento.

